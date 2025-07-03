Wirtz Law APC Celebrates Milestone of $65 Million in Total Settlements for California Clients

San Diego, California – Wirtz Law APC is proud to announce a significant milestone in its commitment to fighting for consumer rights – the firm has now secured a remarkable $65 million in total settlement amounts for its clients throughout California. This achievement underscores Wirtz Law’s dedication to ensuring that every consumer has access to reliable transportation and the peace of mind that comes with feeling safe while on the road.

With a steadfast focus on lemon law refunds, Wirtz Law APC has consistently advocated for the rights of consumers who have been affected by defective vehicles that impair the use, value and safety of vehicles. The firm’s success in obtaining maximum settlements reflects its relentless pursuit of justice and commitment to holding accountable automakers responsible.

“Our clients deserve to feel secure in their modes of transportation,” said Richard Wirtz, Founder of Wirtz Law APC. “Reaching $65 million in settlements is not just a milestone for our firm; it represents countless individuals and families who have trusted us to fight for their rights. We are determined to continue our mission to protect California consumers and ensure they receive the compensation they deserve.”

The team at Wirtz Law APC remains dedicated to providing personalized legal representation backed by deep knowledge and a compassionate approach. As the firm continues to grow, it remains focused on its goal of advocating for safer roads and reliable vehicles for all California residents.

Wirtz Law APC is committed to fighting for justice and the rights of consumers, and this milestone is just the beginning. With a proven track record and an unwavering dedication to its clients, the firm looks forward to achieving even greater success in the future. It is proud to serve its local San Diego communities and across the Golden State. It brings years of experience in helping people in Southern, Northern, and Central California counties.

Wirtz Law has tried more cases to jury verdict in some years than most attorneys attempt in a career. Over the past several years, Wirtz Law has recovered millions in refunds and civil penalties for California consumers like you and is one of the most trusted and respected lemon firms in the state.

