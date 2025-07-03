Transformed $25M Lincoln Park Pool in Albany Completed

Governor Kathy Hochul today celebrated the completion of the $25 million rehabilitation of the historic Lincoln Park Pool in Albany, made possible through $10 million in support from the Governor’s innovative New York Statewide Investment In More Swimming (NY SWIMS) initiative that expands access to safe swimming, addresses equity gaps by providing recreational opportunities and supports communities across the state with resources to combat extreme heat. This newly transformed facility restores a vital community asset in Albany’s South End that has served families since 1930, bringing modern amenities and full accessibility to the neighborhood. Governor Hochul’s NY SWIMS initiative awarded $150 million in 2024 to 37 pool projects across New York State, including more than $28 million to five pools in the Capital Region. NY SWIMS is the largest investment in swimming infrastructure since the New Deal.

“For nearly a century, Lincoln Park Pool has been a cornerstone of summer in Albany’s South End and today, we are giving it new life for the next generation to enjoy,” Governor Hochul said. “Through our NY SWIMS initiative, we’re investing in accessible and affordable places where families and communities can beat the heat and come together. Our NY SWIMS program ensures that all New Yorkers can get offline, get outside and thrive.”

The Lincoln Park Pool rehabilitation represents a complete transformation of the nearly century-old facility, featuring a zero-entry pool for accessibility, a half Olympic-style lap pool for competitive swimming, a splash pad for family recreation, and upgraded restrooms with modern amenities. Through NY SWIMS the state is specifically targeting underserved communities that have long needed improved recreational facilities. This $10 million investment in Lincoln Park Pool builds on previous support, including a $262,500 Environmental Protection Fund grant awarded by New York State Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation in 2018 for the planning and design of the project.

With today's ribbon cutting, Albany celebrates the restoration of a beloved community gathering place that will serve families throughout the City. The Lincoln Park pool rehabilitation is among the projects specifically targeting underserved communities that lack access to safe swimming facilities. The project exemplifies the “Get Offline, Get Outside” initiative's mission to provide healthy outdoor recreation alternatives for young people and families. As communities nationwide grapple with the mental health impacts of excessive screen time, facilities like this rehabilitated pool offer safe spaces for physical activity and social connection.

Drowning remains the leading cause of death for children ages one to four, making facilities like Lincoln Park Pool crucial for water safety education. The pool will provide space for learn-to-swim programming, helping address swimming disparities while offering a safe place for families to cool off during increasingly hot summers due to climate change

The ribbon cutting comes as NY SWIMS continues to expand, with an additional $90 million allocated in 2025. The increased funding reflects strong legislative support for expanding swimming access across New York State and demonstrates bipartisan recognition of the program's success and community impact.

The NY SWIMS Lifeguard Grant Program offers an additional $5 million for reimbursable grants from the Department of State to eligible municipalities to incentivize lifeguard recruitment and retention and is designed to help counties, cities, towns, and villages to increase swimming access through growing their ranks of lifeguards, providing additional opportunities, and expanding their open hours at municipal swimming locations. Albany is using $50,000 in grant funding to invest in training resources and hire three new lifeguard managers at a higher wage, who will oversee daily operations, manage schedules, and serve as direct mentors and additional support for the lifeguard team. These efforts are expected to help the City handle increased demand and extend the swimming season at Lincoln Park Pool.

Additional State support for projects improving overall Lincoln Park and Albany infrastructure include a $5 million Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) grant provided through the Water Quality Improvement Project (WQIP) program to implement screening and disinfection of combined sewage from the Beaver Creek Sewer District. The project improved water quality by providing treatment for the Albany Pool's largest combined sewer overflow and will serve to further reduce bacteria and improve water quality in the Hudson River. DEC also provided $1 million in funding through WQIP in 2021 to the Albany Water Board for the Lincoln Park Reflection and Learning Garden to construct green infrastructure elements in the park, diverse ecological and biohabitat, and implement native plantings to mitigate combined sewer surface discharges and odor issues within Lincoln Park.

Dormitory Authority of the State of New York President & CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, “Governor Hochul’s NY SWIMS initiative exemplifies the power of state-local collaboration at its best. Albany's significant local investment, combined with NY SWIMS funding, has transformed a nearly century-old facility into a modern, accessible community hub that honors its historic roots while meeting today's needs. This partnership approach is how we maximize public resources and build on existing community assets to create even greater opportunities for families. When state and local governments work together with a shared vision, we can preserve what matters most to neighborhoods while ensuring these vital spaces serve New Yorkers for another generation.”

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “The Lincoln Park Pool has long been a cornerstone of summer in Albany, and thanks to Governor Hochul's NY SWIMS grants, we're thrilled to bring this vital resource back to life. This historic investment provides a modern, inclusive space for the community to cool off, swim safely, and gather with friends and family this summer. We're excited to build off this pool's cherished legacy and continue helping New Yorkers enjoy the outdoors and make lasting memories.”

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “The revitalization of the Lincoln Park Pool through the NY SWIMS initiative is a powerful example of how strategic investment can restore cherished public spaces and ensure they serve the next generation. The Department of State is proud to support Governor Hochul’s vision by providing grants to help communities recruit and retain qualified lifeguards for these recreational facilities, an essential part of expanding access to safe swimming. By investing in this critical workforce, we are working to keep our state’s pools and kids safe.”

Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “As summers continue to get hotter, and the impacts of climate change create ongoing threats to public health, it is important to ensure that critical community resources like the Lincoln Park Pool and surrounding park spaces are fully supported. DEC is proud to continue our partnership with the City of Albany to support Lincoln Park improvements and we thank Governor Hochul and our state agency partners for helping families cool off safely and keep kids offline to enjoy the outdoors this summer.”

State Senator Pat Fahy said, “Access to pools and swimming opportunities isn’t a luxury reserved for a few, it’s a lifelong skill that opens doors for our young people. That’s why the Lincoln Park Pool was built during the height of the Great Depression; to provide hope, opportunity, and a safe place to swim and recreate outdoors here in the City of Albany for families and New Yorkers. I’m proud to have been able to secure state funding to support the Lincoln Park Pool’s renovation, and I cannot wait to see our community take advantage of it this summer. I want to thank Mayor Sheehan, Governor Hochul, and so many more who made this project and today’s reopening a reality.”

Assemblymember Gabriella Romero said, “This aquatic center, located in our Lincoln Park community, is an incredible investment and provides state of the art facilities for our youth to enjoy throughout this summer. It is more important than ever for children to spend time outdoors and connect with their local community. Thank you to Governor Hochul, Mayor Sheehan and others who made this project possible.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, “The rehabilitation of Lincoln Park Pool is a perfect example of what happens when we invest in our communities. As a former Mayor, I know all too well the importance of having a safe and modernized space for New Yorkers, especially our youth, to not only cool off, but to learn the importance of water safety. I was proud to support funding for NY SWIMS in the Legislature, and I thank Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to expanding access to safe swimming and outdoor recreation across New York State.”

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “The Lincoln Park Pool has been part of our city’s fabric for almost 100 years, and today, it’s finally getting the second life it deserves. I'd like to thank Governor Hochul for her significant contribution to its restoration through the NY SWIMS grant program. This is a win for public health and equity and I can’t wait to see New Yorkers get back to enjoying the water.”

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, “The new Lincoln Park Pool is yet another transformative investment in the South End. Since taking office, my administration has invested more than $65 million in our South End neighborhood. We are preventing raw sewage from percolating in Upper Lincoln Park while also cleaning the Hudson River. We renovated the Lincoln Park Basketball Courts, we revitalized the Lincoln Park Bowl, we built the South End Connector, and we are helping the Albany Housing Authority rebuild Steamboat Square. With the new Lincoln Park Pool, my administration continues to send a message to our South End neighbors that we are working tirelessly to reverse decades of historic disinvestment and we will continue to deliver on the promises we make to this community. I am so proud today has finally arrived, and I am so excited our residents have the opportunity to enjoy this state-of-the-art facility.”

NY SWIMS builds on Governor Hochul's broader commitment to youth wellness, including the signing of first-in-the-nation legislation protecting children from addictive social media feeds and shielding their personal data from online platforms. The initiative is a key component of the "Get Offline, Get Outside" campaign, which also includes the $56.5 million Summer Youth Employment Program supporting 21,000 young people from low-income families across the state.

The New York Statewide Investment in More Swimming (NY SWIMS) initiative represents New York's largest investment in swimming infrastructure since the New Deal. The program provides grants between $50,000 and $10 million to help municipalities design, construct, rehabilitate, or modernize public swimming facilities, with a focus on supporting disadvantaged and underserved communities that lack access to safe swimming and outdoor recreation opportunities.