First Graduation Marks Milestone for Second Judicial District Veterans Treatment Court

The Second Judicial District Veterans Treatment Court celebrated its inaugural graduation ceremony, on June 18, 2025, at the Sarpy County Courthouse in Papillion, with Judge Nathan Cox presiding. One veteran graduated from the program. Attendees included Rosario Orozco Ramirez from the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office, Todd West and Christopher Lathrop from the Sarpy County Public Defender’s Office, as well as special guests Senators Rita Sanders, Rick Holdcroft, and Victor Roundtree. Also present were volunteer military mentors, family members, and fellow participants of the Veterans Treatment Court.

This milestone marks the successful completion of a rigorous program that integrates comprehensive mental health treatment, intensive community supervision, and full accountability. Upon graduation, the participant’s charges were dismissed.

Veterans Treatment Courts provide an alternative pathway through the criminal justice system for nonviolent, drug-related offenders. These courts employ a collaborative, team-based approach within the traditional court structure, aiming to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with behavioral health needs. The program incorporates validated risk and need assessments, early and personalized treatment plans, frequent and random drug testing, and a system of incentives and sanctions. Additional rehabilitative and support services are also provided to promote long-term recovery and public safety.

Photo: Second Judicial District Veterans Treatment Court Team.