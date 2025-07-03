ATLANTA – The Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles has announced the agency’s annual employee awards.

The awards were presented at the agency’s annual staff meeting held at Indian Springs State Park in Butts County. The five-member Georgia Parole Board joined agency leadership in presenting the awards.

The awards and recipients are:

The Katie Turner Employee of the Year Award: Kristen Kinney

Community Impact Inreach Award: Muhammad Hyath

Community Outreach Award: Amina Rowe

GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) Award : Katherine “Kitty” Schultz

Trail Blazer Award: Mandy Kimner and her K9 “Asher”

Shining Star Award - Thi Nguyen

Director’s Award - Sherrie Carmichael

Executive Director of the Georgia Parole Board, Chris Barnett says the award recipients represent excellence.

“Make no mistake, each of these individuals are deserving of the recognition they have received. They are the type of people who are leaders and create and maintain a culture of leadership among all of our staff,” said Barnett.

Details of each award recipient:

The Katie Turner Employee of the Year Award: Kristen Kinney, Chief Financial Officer and Legislative Liaison

The Katie Turner Employee of the Year Award is an award that recognizes not only excellence in job performance but also the reliability, and selfless leadership that define the very best employee.

Over the past year, Kristen Kinney has gone far beyond the responsibilities of her current budget role without hesitation. She stepped up at a critical time for the agency and performed flawlessly, often extending herself to assist partnering agencies. Under pressure and on short notice, she embraced the challenge of handling legislative duties for the agency and did so with her signature professionalism, energy, and composure. In every meeting, every decision, and every interaction, she represented the agency with integrity, focus, and competence.

Her grace under pressure, her tireless work ethic, and her willingness to support others, make her not just a standout employee, but a daily source of encouragement and strength.

She doesn’t seek recognition. She leads by example, serves with humility, and carries the weight of multiple roles while still lifting others up.

Community Impact Inreach Award - Muhammad Hyath, Information Technology Analyst

The Community Impact Inreach Award recognizes an individual who goes above and beyond to serve and support agency staff. The award recognizes not just excellence but a spirit of service that uplifts coworkers and improves teamwork.

This year’s recipient exemplifies that spirit in every way.

Muhammad Hyath is more than just a “go-to” member of the agency’s IT team. Hyath brings sincerity, passion, and relentless problem-solving to every interaction, doing so with courtesy and a smile.

Hyath’s approach is technical but on a personal level. He understands and supports the individual’s IT needs, keeping the employee informed throughout the process to completion. His humble demeanor and positive attitude earns trust among staff.

If you mention IT, you’ll hear one name again and again: Muhammad Hyath.

Community Outreach Award: Amina Rowe, Victim Services Specialist I, Georgia Office of Victim Services

The Community Outreach Award honors individuals whose impact extends outside of the agency, creating meaningful and lasting change in the lives of others. This year’s recipient recognizes Amina Rowe’s dedication to service, compassion, and community upliftment, which is nothing short of extraordinary.

Amina Rowe is the founder of Turning Point Inc., a non-profit serving her community. She is a true beacon of hope for so many across the metro Atlanta area.

Rowe’s mission is simple, yet powerful: to serve the underserved. Through her nonprofit, she provides essential resources to include food, clothing, personal hygiene items, and more to those who need them most. Her efforts are not confined to an office or a scheduled event. She brings the help directly to the people, going into local parks and communities year-round to support those facing food insecurity. On just one of her many outreach drives, Rowe and her team fed over 120 individuals.

Rowe regularly partners with churches, families, and other organizations to host back-to-school drives, providing children with school supplies and giving families peace of mind. She always looks for ways to extend a helping hand and a warm heart.

In May, for Mental Health Awareness Month, she collaborated with businesses to bring comfort, kindness and resources to the men and women of Riverwoods Behavioral Health. That same month, her organization hosted a "Jump Start Your Career" workshop for youth ages 7 to 18, equipping the next generation with tools, skills, and confidence to chase their dreams.

Rowe is hands-on, rolling up her sleeves to restore community park areas, clean up public spaces, and partner with city leaders.

Her work has been recognized by Shout Out Atlanta Magazine, but more importantly, it has been felt by hundreds of lives changed for the better.

Amina Rowe is a selfless humanitarian, a builder of partnerships, a servant leader, and a relentless force for good in our communities. Her compassion, drive, and unwavering dedication to those in need truly embody the spirit of this award.

The Community Outreach Award is presented to Amina Rowe for her hands-on commitment, her heart for humanity, and her powerful example of what one person can do to change the world.

GOAT (Greatest of All Time) Award : Katherine “Kitty” Schultz, Critical Analysis Unit Executive Assistant, Pre-Release Considerations Division

The GOAT Award honors a person who is, without question, one of the true legends of the agency and of Georgia state service. When we say GOAT—Greatest of All Time—we mean it. This year the title belongs to Katherine “Kitty” Schultz.

Schultz began her journey in public service in November of 1983, joining the state of Georgia as a receptionist for Speaker Tom Murphy in the Legislative Budget Office. Over 41 years of dedicated service and excellence followed.

In February of 1997 Schultz joined the Georgia Parole Board.

Shultz has been more than capable but also essential working in various roles to include receptionist and executive assistant to Board Chairman Walter Ray. Other roles include working in Victim Services, Legislative Affairs, Internal Affairs and Pardon Administration. She became a subject matter expert in each of the roles. Currently, Shultz works in the Pre-Release Considerations Division.

If you’ve ever worked with Kitty, you know she’s the heartbeat of the division keeping things moving, always organized, always willing to help, and doing it all with a calm presence and that signature smile.

Kitty Schultz is the very definition of institutional knowledge, grace under pressure, and the kind of team member we all aspire to be. Her service has touched nearly every corner of our agency, and her impact is simply unmatched. She’s the heartbeat regardless of the role she fills, always bringing an organized and calm presence with her.

Trail Blazer Award: Mandy Kimner and her K9 “Asher” (Georgia Parole Board Comfort Dog Team)

The agency Trail Blazer award was given to Handler Mandy Kimner and Comfort Dog Asher. Asher is the agency’s comfort dog and Mandy is Asher’s handler. This award recognizes an individual who has not only gone above and beyond in service to the agency but in this case, made history.

The award recognizes Mandy Kimner’s vision, and dedication resulting in the Georgia Parole Board becoming the first parole board in the nation to have a certified comfort dog, “a milestone that will leave a lasting impact on how state employees and Georgia communities are served.”

For the past two years, Mandy Kimner has served as a canine handler, while continuing full-time duties and undergoing extensive, after-hours training. Her commitment didn’t stop at mastering a new skill as she embraced a mission: to bring emotional support, hope, and healing. Whether supporting our team during challenging moments or offering calm and comfort during crisis intervention efforts in the community, Mandy and Asher have become a symbol of compassion in action.

For pioneering this effort, and for doing it with grace, grit, and a spirit of service, Mandy Kimner and Asher are presented the Trail Blazer Award.

Shining Star Award - Thi Nguyen, Victim Services Specialist III, Georgia Office of Victim Services

This year, we are proud to introduce a new award that celebrates a spirit of excellence, creativity, and teamwork: the Shining Star Award.

The Shining Star Award is awarded to a team member that embraces every opportunity, takes on additional responsibilities without hesitation, and fosters a work environment that is both collaborative and inspiring. The inaugural recipient of this award is Thi Nguyen, a Georgia Office of Victim Services specialist.

Nguyen began with the agency as an intern and later obtained her college degree. She began full-time employment with the agency as a receptionist. Later, she was promoted to the Interstate Compact Unit, where she flourished. She became an expert in her job duties, excelled in teamwork and leadership and then was transferred via promotion to the Georgia Office of Victim Services.

Nguyen has made a lasting impact through her exceptional attention to detail and creative talents. She consistently approaches each task, no matter how big or small, with professionalism, care, and a deep sense of pride in serving others.

What truly sets Nguyen apart is her team-first mindset; always ready to step in, support her colleagues, and contribute to a positive workplace culture.

Director’s Award - Sherrie Carmichael, Institutional Parole Investigator, Investigations Division

The first year award recipient is Sherrie Carmichael, an institutional parole investigator.

The Director’s Award recognizes an individual whose dedication, perseverance, and positive influence embodies the highest standards of public service.

Sherrie Carmichael, is a shining example of what it means to go above and beyond, both in performance and in spirit.

Sherrie Carmichael exemplifies professionalism, consistency, commitment, and dedication.

Carmichael’s contributions to the agency and public safety extend far beyond her job description. Her influence helps create and maintain a culture of teamwork and respect benefitting everyone. Carmichael is a grounding force who is steady, kind, and deeply dependable.

For more information contact [email protected].