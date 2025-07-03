Governor Mills Signs Legislation to Support Agricultural Manufacturing Investment in Aroostook County

LD 1951 extends tax credits to potato processing facility in Washburn and a new facility now under construction at the Loring Commerce Centre in Limestone

Governor Janet Mills has signed LD 1951, legislation that supports key economic investments and jobs in Aroostook County by extending tax credits to a family-owned potato processing facility in Washburn and a new potato chip factory under construction at the Loring Commerce Centre in Limestone expected to open in 2026.

The bill will provide financial support to ensure the stability and growth of these plants -- which today employ 145 people in Washburn and will create up to 100 jobs in Limestone once it is operating -- and many family farms in Northern Maine. The legislation received strong bipartisan support in the Maine House and Senate.

"As the proud granddaughter of Aroostook County potato farmers, I know how important Maine's potato industry is to our economy -- and our heritage," said Governor Janet Mills. "I was proud to sign this important legislation, which will support the sustainability of this vital industry, create and sustain good-paying jobs, and boost family farms across Northern Maine."

"The passage of LD 1951 is a major win for Maine's potato industry and for rural communities across our state," said Jeannie Tapley, Executive Director of the Maine Potato Board. "This bill builds on prior efforts to strengthen our processing sector, helping us keep more of our product in Maine, add value here at home, and create good-paying jobs in Aroostook County and beyond. Maine has a well-earned reputation for high-quality agricultural products, and this updated investment will allow us to expand markets, increase acreage, and support local economies for generations to come. We are deeply grateful to the Legislature and the Governor for recognizing the importance of agriculture to Maine's future."

"Six years ago, our town of just under 1,700 people was struggling. Our main street was lined with real estate signs. We were losing population. Our high school and recreation department were at risk of closing. We had one of the highest, if not the highest, property tax (mil) rates in the entire state," said Donna Turner, Washburn Town Manager. "Today, everything has changed. The McCrum Family built a state-of-the-art potato processing facility, and what it has done for Washburn is nothing short of remarkable. Now, there are only one or two homes for sale at any given time. Our tax mil rate has stabilized and is now comparable to some of the more prosperous towns in the state."

"Our facility in Washburn currently employs 145 full-time workers from Aroostook County. These employees have become family and continue to invest in their local communities. As a company, we have also demonstrated our commitment to the County by investing an additional $30 million in a new production line at our facility and we are very thankful that we've been able to deliver on our promises to the state," said Jay McCrum, CEO of McCrum Family Holdings. "Updating this credit will allow us to keep investing in Aroostook County and support future generations of local families."

"One of the most promising impacts of this bill is the economic revitalization it will bring to Aroostook County, particularly at Loring Commerce Centre. Projects currently in development at Loring are expected to bring at least 100 new quality jobs to the county, jobs that are critical for both families and the regional economy," said Mike Duguay, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development. "This is exactly the right kind of economic development that meets all the qualifications for a private public partnership in Maine. Taking our heritage industries, revitalizing them for the current market, and partnering with the businesses either taking a chance or upgrading their efforts is exactly what Maine needs now."

As signed into the law by the Governor, LD 1951 modernizes Maine's income tax credit for major food processing or manufacturing facilities to make Maine more competitive for these large-scale food industry investments, especially in rural areas. Maine's $1.3 billion potato industry is rooted in Aroostook County, with 90 percent of its 54,000 farmed acres located there, according to the Maine Potato Board.

Over the course of her time in office, Governor Mills has been a strong supporter of Maine's food and agricultural economy. She has delivered programs to help Maine farmers and fishermen invest in new products and facilities to recover from pandemic effects and has recently traveled to Canada to strengthen economic relations with Maine's largest export market, totaling more than $6 billion in cross-border trade annually.