Shelby County Caregiver Indicted, Charged with Stealing from Vulnerable Adults
SHELBY COUNTY – A Memphis caregiver has been indicted and arrested, following an investigation by special agents with the TBI Medicaid Fraud Control Division.
In July 2024, following a referral from Adult Protective Services, agents began investigating allegations of financial exploitation of vulnerable adults who were residing at a Shelby County care facility. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that from November of 2022 to July of 2024, Tareka Lashun Smith (DOB 9/3/1980), a supervisor and caregiver, used the bank cards of 21 victims making unauthorized ATM cash withdrawals worth more than $42,000.
On June 26th, a Shelby County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Smith with Financial Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult. On July 1st, Smith was booked into the Shelby County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.
NOTE: The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $10,782,912 for federal Fiscal Year 2024-2025. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $3,594,302 for Fiscal Year 2024-2025, is funded by the State of Tennessee.
Related
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.