Mawaka Foundation Brings Music, Community, and Purpose Together at Fleet Response in Hudson

Community event raises funds and awareness for Ascent Music Group’s youth music education programs.

HUDSON, OH, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It was a night to remember as the Mawaka Foundation welcomed friends, family, neighbors, and music lovers to Fleet Response headquarters in Hudson for a special evening supporting Ascent Music Group . The event was filled with beautiful performances, meaningful conversations, and a shared belief in the power of music to change lives.Thanks to the incredible generosity of those who attended and the musicians who shared their talents, the night raised vital support for Ascent Music Group’s mission: to nurture and inspire the next generation of young musicians through world-class instruction, mentorship, and performance opportunities.Founded in 2021 by Dr. Sarah Kim and Alan Rafferty, Ascent Music Group has quickly become a force in music education, offering summer festivals and intensive training programs for both students and adults. Their programs attract talent from all over the country and even internationally, but many of their events are held right here in Ohio, including the Adult Chamber Music Festival hosted in Hudson each summer.Ascent Music Group is also currently hosting its Summer Concert Series in the heart of Hudson, a community favorite that runs through mid-July. These free, outdoor concerts feature faculty and student performers from Ascent’s programs, sharing inspiring chamber music with the public under the summer sky. Locals are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair and enjoy these magical evenings of live music, connection, and community. A full list of upcoming performances can be found here.“We believe in lifting up organizations that are doing powerful work close to home,” said Scott Mawaka. “Ascent Music Group isn’t just building musicians, they’re building confidence, discipline, and community. We’re proud to be part of that.” The Mawaka Foundation, founded by Scott and Julie Mawaka in 2004, has always been about making meaningful, local impact. From supporting Northeast Ohio families and children to education and the arts, their work is rooted in community and compassion.Couldn’t make it to the event? You can still make a difference. If you’d like to support Ascent Music Group and help bring music education to more students, please consider making a donation. Every gift, big or small, helps provide scholarships and expand opportunities for young musicians.Donate here: www.ascentmusic.org/donate To learn more about the organizations:- Mawaka Foundation: www.mawakafoundation.com - Ascent Music Group: www.ascentmusic.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.