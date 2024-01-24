Paragon Subrogation, LLC to Integrate Emerging Stronger as Fleet Response
This strategic move reflects our commitment to adaptability and innovation, ensuring that we continue to meet the needs of our customers in a rapidly changing landscape.”HUDSON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [Hudson, Ohio] – Fleet Response is excited to announce a strategic transformation that involves the integration of Paragon Subrogation Services, LLC and the emergence with Fleet Response. This strategic move is part of our commitment to innovation, growth, and delivering enhanced value to our customers and partners.
— President, Allison Lanzilotta
The decision to integrate Paragon into Fleet Response is a strategic evolution aimed at aligning our brand identity with the changing landscape of claim management and subrogation. This integration reflects the dedication to our exceptional services our clients have come to rely on and will remain unchanged. The transition to the Fleet Response brand is a testament to our dedication to providing the same high-quality solutions that have defined us.
Fleet Response continues to represent a consolidation of our core values, mission, and vision. This unified brand identity will allow us to communicate a clear and compelling message to our target audience, partners, and the market at large.
Service Continuity: All services previously offered under the Paragon brand will continue seamlessly under Fleet Response.
Same Trusted Team: The experienced and dedicated team you've worked with remains unchanged.
Commitment to Excellence: Our commitment to delivering exceptional solutions remains unwavering.
At the heart of this integration is the acknowledgment of the outstanding talent within our organizations. The combined expertise of our dedicated employees ensures that we continue to deliver unparalleled services to our valued customers.
“Fleet Response is embarking on a transformative journey as we integrate Paragon Subrogation, LLC. This strategic move reflects our commitment to adaptability and innovation, ensuring that we continue to meet the needs of our customers in a rapidly changing landscape," said President Allison Lanzilotta. “Paragon Subrogation has been an integral part of our journey. As we incorporate Paragon, we express our gratitude to all those who have been part of this brand's success, especially Ray and Ani (Naccachian).”
Since their start in 1995, Paragon earned a valuable reputation as subrogation and arbitration leaders in the carrier-to-carrier insurance world. The family-owned business in Chatsworth, California was founded by Ani Naccachian and her husband, Ray Naccachian. In 2021, Fleet Response acquired Paragon and has since run both brands simultaneously.
About Fleet Response
Fleet Response is a Specialized Auto TPA offering claims, safety, subrogation, and compliance solutions. Our services include first party auto, third party property, general liability claims management, and subrogation services. Our goal is to manage all aspects of the claims process with a focus on controlling costs and cycle time. For more information, visit www.fleetresponse.com
