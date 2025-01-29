Designing a Contemporary Coastal Retreat in Moss Beach

Contemporary Coastal Retreat in Moss Beach Upside-Down Layout Custom Home Sketches

SARATOGA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Timeline Design + Build is thrilled to share an inside look at its latest custom home project in the beautiful coastal town of Moss Beach. Led by Lead Architect Ben Flatau AIA, this project blends thoughtful design, eco-friendly choices, and a deep connection to nature. Nestled along the rugged California coastline, Moss Beach is known for its serene beauty, dramatic ocean cliffs, and the lush Fitzgerald Marine Reserve. This quiet coastal town offers stunning views of the Pacific Ocean and is a haven for nature lovers, with abundant wildlife and picturesque walking trails. Its close-knit community and tranquil atmosphere make it an ideal retreat from the busyness of urban life, offering a unique blend of natural splendor and small-town charm.The homeowners, a couple of empty nesters, were drawn to Moss Beach for its serene charm and breathtaking coastal views. They envisioned a home that would honor their love for nature and provide a peaceful retreat for their retirement years. This vision sets the stage for a truly unique project, with every element reflecting their active, simple lifestyle and deep respect for the environment. As Ben explains, “This is their retirement dream home, a place to grow old together and leave behind the hustle and bustle. Every project has its own spirit and identity, and this home is their ‘hell yeah’ and ‘let’s go for it’ moment.”The design incorporates an “upside-down” layout to optimize the home’s connection to the coastline. The great room, positioned on the upper level, offers panoramic ocean vistas, while the more private areas are placed toward the rear of the house. The inclusion of an elevator ensures the home remains accessible as the clients age, allowing them to enjoy their space comfortably for years to come. “We are asking how we can maximize the good views and minimize the bad ones, ensuring that every space feels connected to the coast,” Ben explains. The design blends modern, contemporary forms with natural, beach-inspired materials, creating a structure that feels at home within its surroundings. Ben notes, “Our goal is to make the house feel open and connected to the outside, so you almost forget there’s a building around you.”From the outset, sustainability has been a guiding principle for the project. Plans include the integration of wind-powered generators and the use of eco-conscious materials wherever possible, reflecting the clients’ commitment to minimizing their ecological footprint.Finding the perfect lot to build a custom home is a critical step in the process, and one that Timeline Design + Build often assists with. The selection involves balancing factors like proximity to natural surroundings, zoning requirements, and future development potential. In this case, the homeowners were fortunate to already own a lot in Moss Beach, but it came with unique challenges. The site is a substandard lot—5,000 square feet in an area zoned for 20,000. However, constraints like these can spark the most creative design solutions. Ben says, "It's a tricky site, but constraints like these push us to think outside the box and come up with something truly unique,” he says.A big part of the project’s success has been the collaboration between the homeowners and the Timeline Design + Build team. The clients’ active participation has helped shape a vision that aligns with their values, lifestyle, and aspirations. “We combine our ideas and provide feedback to each other, making this a truly collaborative experience,” Ben adds.Timeline Design + Build is a premier design-build firm celebrated for crafting bespoke dream homes, transformative remodels , and exceptional custom homes that embody the highest standards of quality. With a skilled architecture team and a steadfast commitment to collaboration, each project is tailored to reflect the unique identity and aspirations of the clients it serves. Guided by a mission to create beautiful and functional spaces, the company takes pride in its thoughtful and client-centered approach, ensuring every home is as distinctive as its owners.

