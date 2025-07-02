Submit Release
Joint statement by the President and the Prime Minister of Slovenia on the decision of the Provincial Parliament of Austrian Styria

SLOVENIA, July 2 - Following the decision of the Styrian Provincial Parliament, which at its session on 1 July 2025 approved an amendment to the law on provincial symbols enshrining the Dachsteinlied as the anthem of the Austrian province of Styria, the President of Slovenia and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia underlined that such moves – using outdated historical symbolism – undermine the harmony and productive cooperation that has been reached between the two nations and are therefore unacceptable.

