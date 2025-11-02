Houzeo Rolls Out ‘Collections’ for Arkansas Buyers to Organize Favorite Listings

Houzeo’s Favorite feature now has Collections, helping buyers group and manage saved properties through custom wishlists for faster, smarter decisions.

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's best home buying app, has launched Collections as an upgrade to its Favorites feature. Buyers in Arkansas can now sort saved homes into tailored lists, streamlining the process of tracking properties.With the help of Collections, buyers can make personalized shopping lists for homes. They can segregate these lists according to price, neighborhood, home style, or anything they want. These lists can be used to compare the properties, enabling better and faster decision-making.If someone is exploring houses for sale in Arkansas , they can make lists like “Fayetteville Townhomes” or “Little Rock Family Homes.” A buyer looking at homes in neighborhoods of Harrison might name their list like “ Homes for sale in Harrison AR ” or “Let's Hurry to Harrison.” Lists can be renamed, edited, or removed at any time.The Arkansas housing market is attracting thousands of homebuyers, leading to an increase in competition. With an enhancement like Collections, it’s easy for buyers to organize home shopping lists they can refer to anytime for easy comparison.Houzeo already offers a streamlined home search with advanced filters, high-definition photos, and in-depth property details. Buyers can manage nearly the entire process from their phones—searching homes, saving favorites, booking showings, and placing offers.Download America's Real Estate Super App, Houzeo, on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

