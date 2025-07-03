Test Strips Market Forecast To 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, And Strategic Teams

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Test Strips Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Test Strips Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Test Strips Market Expected To Grow?

The test strips market has seen steady growth over the years. From a valuation of $64.95 billion in 2024, it is forecasted to rise to $68.13 billion in 2025, a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.9%. Factors behind this growth include an increase in home healthcare adoption, greater awareness of preventive diagnostics, affordability of single-use diagnostic tools, broad use in clinical labs, and a surging demand for urinalysis testing.

Can The Test Strips Market Sustain Its Size And Growth In The Coming Years?

Projected growth in the test strip market is expected to remain steady, expanding to $81.59 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 4.6%. This robust growth is attributed to a surge in aging populations, rising instances of lifestyle diseases, development of miniaturization and smart strip technology, expansive e-commerce distribution channels, and demand for eco-friendly and biodegradable strips. The forecast period will be marked by major trends such as smartphone-connected test strips, multiparametric testing, integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning, lab-on-a-chip technologies, and nanotechnology for increased sensitivity.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24721&type=smp

What Factors Are Influencing The Test Strips Market Market’s Growth?

An increase in diabetes prevalence is expected to heavily drive test strip market growth. Diabetes, a chronic medical condition where the body fails to regulate blood sugar or glucose levels properly, is known to be exacerbated by sedentary lifestyles. Lack of physical activity often leads to weight gain and reduced insulin sensitivity, both of which increase the risk of developing the disease. Test strips play a crucial role in monitoring diabetes, offering accurate and immediate blood glucose readings which facilitate easier and more effective daily management. They provide a convenient way to track blood sugar levels, supporting timely treatment decisions and improved health outcomes. A surge in non-diabetic hyperglycemia or pre-diabetes diagnoses has been observed, with the UK's National Health Service reporting an 18% increase from 3,065,825 cases in 2022 to 3,615,330 in 2023. As such, the rising prevalence of diabetes is a significant driver of test strip market growth.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/test-strips-global-market-report

Who Are The Major Companies Shaping The Test Strips Market?

Key participants in the test strips market include Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Becton, Dickinson and Company, TaiDoc Technology Corporation, MilliporeSigma, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. KG, OneTouch, EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, Bionime Corporation, ACON Laboratories Inc., i-SENS Inc., BTNX Inc., ARKRAY Inc., Greenlane Holdings Inc., and Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.

How Do Emerging Trends Shape The Industry Landscape?

Innovations such as drug detection test strips are gaining traction, with leading industry players focusing their development efforts on enhancing detection capabilities, user experience, and accuracy. For example, in September 2024, US-based cannabis accessories distribution company Greenlane Holdings Inc. launched a range of advanced safety tools, including fentaNYL, Xylazine, and drink spike detection test strips. These strips are capable of detecting harmful substances like fentaNYL, Xylazine, and common drink-spiking agents such as benzodiazepines and ketamine, offering high sensitivity and accuracy, and delivering reliable results within two minutes.

How Is The Test Strips Market Segmented?

The test strips market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type: Blood Test Strips, Urine Test Strips, Other Product Types

By Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Offline Retail, Direct Sales, Hospital Supply Chains, Specialized Distributors

By Application: Diabetes, Infectious Disease, Cardiac Marker Testing, Pregnancy And Fertility Testing, Other Applications

By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Homecare, Diagnostic Labs, Other End Users

Subsegments:

By Blood Test Strips: Glucose Test Strips, Cholesterol Test Strips, Hemoglobin Test Strips, Ketone Test Strips, Coagulation Test Strips

By Urine Test Strips: pH Test Strips, Protein Test Strips, Glucose Test Strips, Ketone Test Strips, Leukocyte And Nitrite Test Strips, Specific Gravity Test Strips, Microalbumin Test Strips

By Other Product Types: Saliva Test Strips, Sweat Test Strips, Multi-Parameter Test Strips, Drug of Abuse Test Strips, Fertility Or Pregnancy Test Strips

What Are The Regional Insights And Growth Potentials?

North America dominated the test strips market in 2024, while forecasts predict Asia-Pacific to be the fastest-growing region. The test strips market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-sterility-testings-global-market-report

PCR And Realtime PCR Testing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pcr-and-realtime-pcr-testing-global-market-report

Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-animal-alternatives-testing-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.