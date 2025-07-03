Ruya Partners Provides USD 15 Million Private Credit Financing to TruKKer to Accelerate Regional Growth

Ruya Partners invests USD 15M in TruKKer to accelerate tech-driven freight expansion across MENA and Central Asia.

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ruya Partners , a leading private credit investment firm in the GCC, is pleased to announce the closing of a USD 15 million (SAR 55 Million) private credit investment in TruKKer Holding Limited, the largest digital freight and logistics platform across the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia. The transaction marks the sixth investment from Ruya Private Capital I, the firm’s flagship private credit fund.This financing will enable TruKKer to deepen its regional expansion, enhance technology capabilities, and further solidify its position as the region’s primary freight-tech platform.Backing a Regional Freight-Tech Champion:Founded in 2016, TruKKer operates a real-time, technology-enabled freight marketplace that connects over 60,000 transporters with more than 1,200 enterprise clients across 9 countries. Its platform streamlines and digitizes road freight operations, offering intelligent dispatching, scheduling, and capacity optimization at scale. TruKKer has developed proprietary tech solutions that enable thousands of truck owners and managers to connect with the region’s leading manufacturers, traders, and contractors along with multiple stakeholders with complex documentation, seamlessly through one network solution.“TruKKer is a standout example of entrepreneurial innovation reshaping the logistics sector across our region,” said Rashid Siddiqi, Partner and Co-CIO at Ruya Partners. “The company has pioneered the digital transformation of freight in a traditionally fragmented industry, driving greater efficiency, transparency, and connectivity across regional supply chains. Our investment reflects Ruya’s commitment to backing high-quality businesses with long-term relevance, particularly those like TruKKer that align with national transformation priorities of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.Partnering for Long-Term Growth:“We are pleased to welcome Ruya Partners as a long-term strategic investor,” said Gaurav Biswas, Founder and CEO of TruKKer. “Their participation adds depth to our institutional investor base and reflects continued confidence in the strength of our business fundamentals and financial profile. As we expand our footprint and product offering, this investment enhances our capital structure and supports our broader mission to digitize and optimize freight and supply chain operations across multiple logistics verticals. We are on a mission to solve the complex and simple challenges of this mega sector of logistics in the world's most rapidly transforming region."TruKKer represents the type of high-impact, technology-driven business we seek to partner with, one that is transforming traditional industries and driving regional integration. As the sixth investment from our flagship fund and our fifth financing supporting Saudi growth, this commitment reaffirms our conviction in the Kingdom’s freight-tech evolution. With this investment, Ruya Private Capital Fund I is now 90% invested, demonstrating strong deployment momentum into resilient, future-forward businesses that align with national transformation agendas." Added Omar AlYawer, Partner & Chief Capital Formation Officer at Ruya Partners.About Ruya PartnersRuya Partners is a leading private credit investment firm based in Abu Dhabi Global Market, providing bespoke financing solutions to private sector companies across developing markets. The firm is partner-owned and specializes in flexible capital for growth, expansion, capital expenditure, balance sheet optimization, and shareholder rationalization.Ruya Partners is regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority, and its investor base includes sovereign wealth funds, SWF-backed investment entities, public pension funds, and other top-tier institutional investors. Ruya is committed to supporting economic transformation across the GCC, with particular emphasis on Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the UAE’s We the UAE 2031 agenda.For more information, contactRuya PartnersOmar AlYawerPartner & Chief Capital Formation Officer📞 +971 55 971 6667📧 omar@ruyapartners.com www.ruyapartners.com About TruKKer Holding LimitedTruKKer is MENA and Central Asia’s largest digital freight network, operating across 9 countries including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Jordan, Turkey and Kazakhstan. The company connects over 60,000 transporters with more than 1,200 enterprise clients across sectors such as FMCG, petrochemicals, metals, high volume commodities, construction, and retail.Its proprietary platform enables real-time freight booking, price discovery, optimization and match making of a large & fragmented capacity, strong KYC of all stakeholders, transaction monitoring, digital contract management & payments, multiparty integrations, significantly improving efficiency and sustainability in the logistics sector. TruKKer is rapidly introducing AI agents at multiple process flows within the logitech and ancillary fintech applications. TruKKer investor base includes GCC regions leading institutions including Investcorp, Mubadala Investment Company, ADQ and STV among others.For more information, contactTruKKerAmit AgarwalGroup CFO+971 55 852 5847Amit.Agarwal@trukker.com

