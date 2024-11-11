Ruya Partners’ fund provides USD 15.5 million (SAR 58.1 million) private capital growth financing to Epik Foods

Ruya Partners provides Epik Foods with $15.5M (SAR 58.1M) to support its growth in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abu Dhabi-based Ruya Partners , the region’s first partner-owned private credit fund management firm, announced today that Ruya Private Capital I, LP, a fund managed by Ruya Partners, has completed a USD 15.5 million (SAR 58.1 million) private capital investment in Epik Foods , one of the largest technology-enabled omnichannel restaurant groups in the UAE, owning and operating various quick service dine-in restaurants, digital brands, meal kits and meal plans, hotel/gym partnerships and a catering division. This investment will support Epik Foods’ expansion plans within Saudi Arabia and further growth in the UAE market, funding certain key acquisitions and providing on-balance sheet working capital liquidity.Epik Foods Global Holding was formed by a partnership between KR&CO founders Khaled Fadly and Ranya Basyuni and Gulf Islamic Investments (GII), a leading Shari’ah-compliant global alternative investment company with over $4.5 billion of assets under management, through the merger of three food / food tech players in the UAE, Happy Platter Kitchen, Kreative Restaurant and Co, and Sweetheart Kitchen.Epik Foods currently manages a diverse portfolio of 60 unique F&B brands across 50 locations in the UAE and KSA with 20 more in the pipeline. The company is well positioned with a number of strong brands within multiple food categories, such as Poke & Co., Healthy & Co. Acai & Co and Route Beirut.“We’re excited to have Ruya Partners’ support as we expand across Saudi Arabia and the UAE. This investment strengthens our vision to grow Epik Foods and bring our brands to more communities,” said Khaled Fadly, CEO and Founder of Epik Foods.“This is the fourth investment from our fund, reflecting our strong commitment to providing highly bespoke growth financing solutions to mid-market companies across the GCC, with a focus on high-growth markets like Saudi Arabia and the UAE,” said Mirza Beg, Founding Partner of Ruya Partners. “Epik Foods has demonstrated a clear and well-executed growth strategy, and GII has been a crucial partner in Epik Food’s journey. We are excited to support Epik Foods as they scale their operations and capture the immense potential in the region.”“This investment highlights the value of partnering with established financial sponsors like GII, who bring significant resources and strategic support to the table,” said Rashid Siddiqi, Founding Partner of Ruya Partners. “Having invested in private capital across the region for over 15 years, we are particularly enthusiastic about supporting financial sponsor-led transactions like this, where we and our partners share a common vision for the company’s growth.”Omar Al Yawer, Partner at Ruya Partners, added, “Our fund’s portfolio now spans diverse sectors such as media, energy, fitness and food. We have an active investment pipeline and anticipate closing additional investments in the very near future.”[END]About Ruya Partners:Ruya Partners is an independent private credit fund management firm that provides bespoke funding solutions to private sector companies in developing markets. Ruya’s investor base includes Sovereign Wealth Funds, SWF-backed and public pension funds, and other institutional investors. Ruya Partners is regulated by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority.For more information, please contact:Omar AlYawer – PartnerE: Omar@ruyapartners.com W: www.ruyapartners.com Under no circumstances shall this communication be deemed or construed as a direct or indirect offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities. NO SUCH OFFER TO SELL OR SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SUBSCRIBE FOR OR BUY ANY SECURITY WILL BE MADE EXCEPT PURSUANT TO APPROPRIATE OFFERING DOCUMENTS TO BE PROVIDED TO POTENTIAL INVESTORS WHO ARE DULY QUALIFIED TO INVEST IN SUCH SECURITIES.

