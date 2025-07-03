North West on alleged R383 million returning to National Treasury

The North West Provincial Government takes this opportunity to set the record straight on its budget expenditure for the 2024/25 financial year.

The provincial government can confirm that as per the 2024/25 preliminary audit outcomes, 99.29% of its R54.2 billion was spent by government. This translates to a total expenditure of R53.9 billion.

This is a much-improved performance compared to the previous financial year, with only two departments spending below a threshold of ninety-five percent.

The under-expenditure of R383 million, which is made up of R176 million of the equitable share, will be retained by the province.

The remainder, which is in the region of R207 million, will be subjected to a rollover for the 2025/26 financial year.

Already, National Treasury has approved R172 million which will be re-appropriated through the November adjustment budget.

These funds will be used for various infrastructure projects to address service delivery challenges and create various socio-economic opportunities for locals.

Therefore, there is no R383 million rand which is going to be returned to the National Treasury as alleged by some in the mainstream and social media platforms.

