SIJE 2025 celebrates its 20th anniversary as Southeast Asia’s premier jewellery and gemstone showcase

SINGAPORE, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This July, the Singapore International Jewelry Expo (SIJE) celebrates a resplendent milestone - its 20th anniversary, a testament to its enduring legacy as Singapore’s premier jewellery exhibition and a cornerstone of the region’s jewellery calendar. Over the past two decades, SIJE has become synonymous with excellence, longevity, and industry relevance, consistently uniting the tradition of jewellery craftsmanship with innovation, and bringing together the world’s finest in jewellery design, artistry, and luxury. SIJE’s remarkable staying power reflects not only its prestige, but also its crucial role in anchoring Singapore’s status as a global hub for high jewellery and luxurious timepieces.This milestone edition, to be held from 10 to 13 July 2025 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, will be the largest edition of SIJE to date, marking a new chapter in its illustrious journey. More than 320 exhibiting brands and companies from over 25 countries will convene across three expansive exhibition halls, covering over 10,000 square metres of curated showcases. From rare heritage pieces to contemporary masterpieces, SIJE 2025 offers an unrivalled breadth and depth of discovery - a spectacular scale that signals the show’s rising trajectory, and affirms its place as Southeast Asia’s most influential and fast-growing platform for the global jewellery community.SIJE 2025 Official Opening CeremonyThe 20th edition will be officially opened on Thursday, 10 July 2025. The ceremony will include the prize presentation for the Singapore Jewellery Design Awards (SJDA), a runway fashion showcase, and a diverse programme to cater to the expectations of some 15,000 trade buyers and jewellery enthusiasts.More than a showcase: The SIJE 2025 experienceThe trade buyers, collectors, designers, entrepreneurs, and jewellery enthusiasts alike can expect a wealth of unforgettable highlights across the SIJE 2025 show floor.• Seven Communities – A curated luxury jewellery experienceSIJE 2025 presents seven distinct Communities: Icon, Prestige, Facets, Bijou, Essence, Timeless and Venture, designed to offer a curated experience for every jewellery lover (further details can be found in the Annex section).• Design excellence on displayThe Singapore Jewellery Design Awards (SJDA), organised by the Singapore Jewellers Association (SJA) and supported by Jewellery Design & Management International School (JDMIS), and IEG Asia, celebrates creativity and technical excellence.• Cultural celebration through designCommemorating Singapore’s 60th year of independence (SG60), the Brilliante Jewellery Design Competition by the Diamond Exchange of Singapore will highlight themes of national pride and creativity, spotlighting cross-cultural artistic exchange between Italy and Singapore.• Discover Italian EleganceThe Italian Pavilion, helmed by the Italian Trade Agency, is a stunning showcase of artistry, heritage, and contemporary elegance, bringing together a curated selection of exceptional Italian jewellers. Celebrating the country’s rich tradition in fine jewellery craftsmanship, the Pavilion offers visitors a taste of “Made in Italy” excellence—where timeless design meets modern sophistication. Expect refined creations, innovative techniques, and the unmistakable flair that defines Italian luxury.• Trendvision Jewellery + Forecasting Roadshow powered by VicenzaoroTrade visitors and buyers at SIJE 2025 will have the opportunity to join the Trendvision Jewellery + Forecasting Roadshow powered by Vicenzaoro to be held on 11 July 2025, at 12:00 pm at the show’s VIP Lounge. Titled “WONDERLAND, CO-CREATING THE FUTURE OF LUXURY AND JEWELLERY”, this unique event will be led by Paola De Luca, co-founder and creative director of the independent observatory by Vicenzaoro. TRENDVISION Jewellery + Forecasting, blends innovation, craftsmanship, and collaboration. As part of a global roadshow launched in 2024, it offers deep insights into luxury and jewellery trends tailored for regional markets. Based on the influential Jewellery Trendbook 2026+, the session provides strategic forecasts, consumer analysis, and a special event-exclusive discount for the publication.• Dazzling prizes to celebrate a significant milestoneTo celebrate this milestone, one lucky visitor will stand a chance to win a Colombian Emerald Ring worth SGD 25,999 in the 20th Anniversary Draw, sponsored by Gem Factor Emeralds, while others can stand a chance to win luxury jewellery pieces in the Grand Lucky Draw by ZYDO, Infiniti Jewels, and Foundation Jewellers, all with a minimum spend of SGD 800.• ‘Spend & Redeem’ rewards for purchasesShoppers will enjoy exclusive redemptions with qualifying purchases, including elegant pearl jewellery gifts sponsored by IVY Masterpiece.Elevated lifestyle perks – The SIJE VisitorXperienceAs a special tribute to the show’s 20th anniversary, visitors who register for SIJE 2025 will also enjoy an extended hi-luxx experience beyond the exhibition hall:• Partner hotels: Exclusive rates at COMO Metropolitan, PARKROYAL on Beach Road, The Clan Hotel, Robertson House, and JEN Singapore Orchardgateway by Shangri-La.• Dining privileges: Special discounts at select restaurants, bars, and cafés that come with presenting the SIJE visitor badge.• Retail offers: Shopping rewards at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands from participating boutiques.AdmissionAdmission to the exhibition is complimentary to the public. Pre-registration is now open at www.sije.com.sg Note to Editor:Southeast Asia’s jewellery market poised for billions in growthSoutheast Asia’s jewellery market is poised for robust growth, with revenue projected to surpass US$9.4 billion in 2025 and an annual growth rate of 4.6% expected through 2029. While China remains the global leader with an estimated US$120 billion in revenue this year, Southeast Asia continues to carve out its own vibrant space, with jewellery sales reflecting both cultural significance and rising consumer demand. Per capita revenue in the region is projected to reach US$13.49 in 2025, underscoring jewellery’s enduring appeal across diverse markets. Traditional gold jewellery remains a cornerstone of the industry, celebrated for its craftsmanship and cultural resonance, even as contemporary designs capture the imagination of a new generation of buyers.1(1) https://www.statista.com/outlook/cmo/accessories/watches-jewelry/jewelry/southeast-asia -END-Photos Download Link:Photos Credit: IEG AsiaAbout IEG GROUP IN ASIAIEG is active in Asia with international brands in the Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia with Dubai Muscle & Active Show, the Middle East’s leading fitness and body building exhibition, and with JGT in Dubai, one of the world’s most prominent jewellery trade shows; in the People’s Republic of China with CDEPE - Chengdu International Environmental Protection Expo, a major trade show for green technologies, and with SIGEP China (organised by IEG China and IEG S.p.A.), the show dedicated to gelato, pastry, bakery and coffee, whose 3rd editions was held from 24 to 26 April 2025, in partnership with Koelnmesse.About VicenzaoroIEG also presents the largest show in Europe dedicated to goldsmithing and jewellery, a true business hub for the sector, capable of promoting meetings between the most authoritative players in the gold and jewellery world. Vicenzaoro is the reference business hub for the entire sector and offers a complete experience to exhibitors and visitors. The rich exhibition offer is completed by other strategic and transversal projects. VO Vintage and VO'ClockPrivè, which take place respectively in January and September, are events dedicated to the world of watchmaking. Not only during the exhibitions but also throughout the year, Vicenzaoro offers opportunities for insights, information and culture for its audiences.About the Singapore International Jewelry Expo (SIJE) 2025Singapore's most prestigious and longest-running jewellery show, the Singapore International Jewelry Expo (SIJE) is the largest show for local and international trade, direct buyers and investors. Backed by 19 years of experience, SIJE earns its place as an important showcase for local and international jewellers, designers, manufacturers and exporters to reach out to key buyers in Singapore, ASEAN and beyond.For further information, please contact The Rainmaker Marketing Group:Nalini NaiduPrincipal Publicistnalini.naidu@therainmaker.com.sgMobile: 9633-3198Dean Joharideanjohari@therainmaker.com.sgMobile: 9697-4464Diana Lohdianaloh@therainmaker.com.sgMobile: 8228-5941Anusha Chonganushachong@therainmaker.com.sgMobile: 9030-9946Released by The Rainmaker Marketing Group on behalf of IEG Asia.

