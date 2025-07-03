DapuStor Unveils 122TB J5060 QLC SSD-Ultra Capacity, Best Value

DapuStor J5060 122TB SSD What Does 122TB Really Mean DapuStor J5060 Wins

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- H1 2025 — DapuStor proudly announces the launch of its ultra-high capacity J5060 QLC SSD, delivering an unprecedented 122.88TB of capacity—twice that of its predecessor, the 61TB J5060. This milestone redefines what's possible in high-density flash storage.01. Massive Capacity, Minimal FootprintFor personal users, the J5060 122TB SSD can store up to 10,000 90-minute 4K movies, all in a device that fits in the palm of your hand—a perfect combination of capacity and portability. For enterprise deployments, the benefits are even greater. Replacing 24TB HDDs with the J5060 can reduce system footprint and complexity by up to 5x, significantly lowering equipment count and saving valuable data center space.02. Exceptional Power EfficiencyThe J5060 isn’t just about capacity—it’s engineered for power efficiency. Delivering up to 7,300MB/s read speeds at just 13W, and maxing out under 25W, it offers a best-in-class data-per-watt ratio. This leap in efficiency makes it ideal for sustainable, high-density storage environments.03. Optimized Performance for Read-Centric WorkloadsLike the 61TB model, the 122TB J5060 is engineered for large, sequential data workloads. It uses coarse-grained (large-granularity) mapping and a dual-PCB hardware design to minimize DRAM usage and overcome capacity limitations. Performance highlights include:- Sequential Read: up to 7.3GB/s- Sequential Write: up to 2.8GB/s- 4K Random Read: 1.5M IOPS- 32KB Random Write: 15K IOPS- 4K Random Read Latency: as low as 105μs04. More Cost-Effective than HDDsThe J5060 not only offers 5x the capacity of mainstream HDDs but also dramatically outperforms them. In AI workloads involving random reads and sequential writes, it delivers:- 9,000x faster random read performance- 10x faster sequential write performanceSource data: HDD performance based on U.S. top-tier vendor datasheets.Power efficiency calculated as:- HDD: 550 IOPS / 7.1W = 77- J5060: 15,000 IOPS / 25W = 600- Efficiency Gain: 7.8x higher than HDDs05. Lower Failure Rates & Better TCOReliability is key for enterprise infrastructure. As of Q4 2024:- DapuStor J5 series SSDs show failure rates below 0.04%- HDDs report an Annualized Failure Rate (AFR) of 1.70% (Source: Backblaze Drive Stats, 2023)Unlike HDDs, which suffer from mechanical wear and vibration, SSD reliability can be enhanced over time via firmware updates.For a 10PB deployment:- Using 24TB HDDs significantly increases device count and operational costs- A J5060-based architecture reduces Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) by up to 35% over five years.06. Industry-Proven QLC AdoptionEnterprise-grade QLC SSDs have already gained widespread radoption. From 2018 to 2024, leading U.S. vendor Solidigm shipped over 100 exabytes of QLC SSDs. Over 70% of the top five Fortune 500 AI OEMs now use QLC SSDs at scale.As a pioneer in QLC eSSD development, DapuStor offers a comprehensive range of products—from 7.68TB to 122.88TB, available in both single and dual-port configurations. Surpassing 100TB introduces new engineering challenges, but DapuStor has successfully validated its solutions with leading enterprise customers.From record-breaking capacity to industry-leading efficiency, DapuStor’s QLC SSDs deliver the flexibility, performance, and reliability to meet the evolving needs of modern data infrastructure.

