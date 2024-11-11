DapuStor SSD Solutions Recognized at 2024 IDC Sustainability Awards

DapuStor wins IDC ESG30 Award TCO Comparison: Full TLC vs. Full QLC Arrays in 100PB Data Centers TCO Comparison: Full TLC vs. Full QLC Arrays in 100PB Data Centers

We are thrilled to be recognized by IDC for our commitment to sustainability. At DapuStor, we are constantly striving to develop eco-friendly and advanced solutions for enterprises and data centers.” — John Li, VP of Operation and Marketing of DapuStor.

SHENZHEN, CHINA, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 11, DapuStor Corporation (DapuStor) was listed in the “2024 IDC China Sustainable Development Pioneer Case (ESG30) List” for its project on “Low-Carbon, Power-Efficient Storage Solutions for Green Data Centers.” This recognition underscores DapuStor’s efforts in advancing sustainability within the digital infrastructure.IDC reviewed over 500 submissions from various industries, including manufacturing, finance, healthcare, and logistics. Through a detailed assessment conducted by IDC and independent experts, DapuStor’s project was selected as one of the top 10 cases in the “Special Award for Sustainability” category. Along with nine other companies, DapuStor highlights approaches to integrating digital transformation with sustainability goals.DapuStor’s Approach to Sustainable DevelopmentAs an enterprise SSD solution provider, DapuStor collaborates with server partners to implement sustainable practices through low-carbon, power-efficient storage solutions, specifically for green data centers. The PCIe Gen5 eSSD Haishen5 series H5100, introduced in 2023, is part of this initiative, operating with peak power consumption under 19W and delivering a sequential read bandwidth of 1052MB/s per watt. This series has seen adoption across the industry.Furthermore, DapuStor has developed QLC (Quad-Level Cell) SSDs that prioritize low power consumption, reduced costs, and high read speeds, offering a viable alternative to HDD and TLC solutions for energy-efficient data centers.Committed to ESG principles, DapuStor continues to focus on responsible growth and reliable storage solutions for the evolving Smart Storage era. The company aims to work with partners to promote sustainable practices within the industry.About DapuStorFounded in April 2016, DapuStor Corporation specializes in enterprise SSDs, SOC, and edge computing products. With a team of over 400 and robust R&D capabilities, DapuStor covers the full spectrum from chip design to product development and mass production. Its products are utilized in servers, telecom, and data centers.

