Digiarty Launches Winxvideo AI 4.1: Record in 4K 60fps with Ultra-Smooth Detail for Creators and Gamers

Digiarty unveils Winxvideo AI 4.1 with 4K 60fps screen recording, meeting demand for high-resolution, smooth captures among creators, gamers, and remote teams.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software (WinXDVD), the developer behind the acclaimed Winxvideo AI, has officially released version 4.1, delivering a long-requested feature for recording enthusiasts and content creators: native support for 4K screen recording at up to 60 frames per second. This update answers the growing demand for crisp, fluid screen captures in video production, live streaming, and tutorial creation.

“Whether it’s capturing detailed software walkthroughs, recording fast-paced gameplay, or producing professional-grade presentation videos, users need more than just standard resolution and choppy framerates,” said the product development manager at Digiarty Software. “With this upgrade, we’re closing that gap.”

Overcoming Screen Recording Limitations with 4K 60fps

As 4K displays become widespread, many content creators, educators, and remote professionals continue to struggle with recording tools limited to 1080p resolution and low framerates. This often causes blurred visuals and choppy playback, which can undermine viewer engagement—especially during fast-paced gameplay, complex software demonstrations, or detailed tutorials.

Winxvideo AI 4.1 responds to these limitations with native support for screen recording at up to 3840×2160 resolution and 60 frames per second. This ensures sharp, fluid video with significantly reduced motion blur and stutter during rapid on-screen activity, aligning recorded content quality with modern 4K display standards and audience expectations.

Tailored for Diverse Content Creation Needs

Built to support a broad spectrum of content creation, Winxvideo AI 4.1’s upgraded screen recorder engine caters to video tutorial creators, coding instructors, gamers, and remote professionals alike. Whether capturing detailed software walkthroughs, fast-action gameplay, or polished online training sessions, users can rely on consistent, high-quality output.

An enhanced Recorder Settings panel offers flexible control over resolution, framerate, and video input sources, allowing users to customize recordings to fit specific project needs and publishing platforms. This granular control is crucial in environments where both image clarity and motion smoothness directly influence viewer retention and professional presentation.

Integrated AI Enhancements and Editing for a Seamless Workflow

Beyond capturing high-quality 4K footage, Winxvideo AI 4.1 integrates advanced AI-powered post-production tools that streamline content refinement. Users can easily remove background noise, upscale low-resolution videos, and improve overall clarity—all within the same platform.

The software also includes a comprehensive editing suite with intuitive tools for cutting, trimming, splitting clips, and adding watermarks. Combined with fast conversion and compression features, Winxvideo AI provides an end-to-end solution that moves projects efficiently from recording to polished final products, reducing production time while maintaining consistent, professional quality.

Pricing and Availability

Winxvideo AI Version 4.1 is available for immediate download from the Digiarty Software website. Existing users will receive update notifications, and new users can explore all the new features at https://www.winxdvd.com/winxvideo-ai/free-update.htm.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of WinXDVD, VideoProc, and Aiarty, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 19 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.winxdvd.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.