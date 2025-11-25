Digiarty Launches Black Friday Mega Sale: 55% Off All-in-One Media Suite to Restore and Digitize Holiday Memories

Black Friday Mega Sale 2025

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software (WinXDVD), a global leader in multimedia solutions, today announced the launch of its "Black Friday Mega Sale," offering its most comprehensive discount of the year. To assist families in preserving memories and upgrading their digital entertainment experience ahead of the holidays, the company has slashed the price of its flagship WinX Media Master bundle by 55%, bringing the cost down to $99.95 (saving over $118).

The 2025 Black Friday event features a complete toolkit designed to solve common media playback and storage issues—from digitizing legacy DVDs to AI-enhancing blurry and shaky holiday footage. Visitors can access the exclusive discounts before Dec 16, 2025 at: https://www.winxdvd.com/buy.htm?ttref=2511-wbd-bf-bl-enpr

Black Friday Mega Sale Highlights

This limited-time promotion offers a "buy-one-get-all" solution to cover the entire lifecycle of family media. The WinX Media Master bundle includes lifetime licenses for five professional-grade tools—from digitization to enhancement and transfer:

1. WinX DVD Ripper Platinum: The market leader for archiving and portability. It digitizes physical discs into formats like MP4, HEVC, MOV, and MP3, allowing users to carry their entire movie library on a USB drive or mobile device. Powered by a newly upgraded DVD analysis kernel and Level-3 Hardware Acceleration, it is able to read 99-title DVD, newly releases, classics, and even the unplayable discs, and convert feature-length movies in minutes at 47X real-time speed.

2. Winxvideo AI: The centerpiece for AI enhancement and restoration. This tool acts as a comprehensive AI video/image/audio enhancer, video converter, compressor, and editor. It is essential for upscaling vintage videos and cartoons for kids to 4K, stabilizing shaky vacation vlogs, and enhancing grainy indoor photos.

3. WinX MediaTrans: Solves the storage "bottleneck" during holidays. It facilitates secure, two-way transfer of photos and 4K videos between iPhone/iPad and computers, freeing up space for new memories without the risk of data erasing.

4. WinX DVD Copy Pro: For the purists, this tool provides 1:1 sector-by-sector cloning of DVDs to blank discs or ISO images, preserving the original menus and structure with nine distinct copy modes.

5. 5KPlayer: A comprehensive playback hub engineered to render enhanced AI video, 4K content, and legacy DVDs natively on PC without codec errors.

Bundle Benefits:

• Price: $99.95 (Regularly $218.80)

• Guarantee: 30-day money-back guarantee.

• Support: 24/7 technical support included.

• Updates: Lifetime free upgrades for all products.

Why This Bundle Matters for the Holiday Season

As families gather for the winter holidays, the demand for accessible media peaks: revisiting family history, traveling, and capturing new celebrations. However, technical barriers often diminish these experiences. Travelers find themselves unable to play physical DVDs on iPads during flights, while vintage home movies often appear pixelated on modern large screens. Furthermore, spontaneous holiday footage—often shot in low light or on the move—frequently suffers from grain and instability.

The WinX Media Master bundle addresses these challenges with extensive kernel updates over the past year. AI models Gen Detail V3 and Real Smooth V3 upscale low-resolution videos and photos to 4K clarity, stabilize handheld recordings, and reduce noise in indoor or low-light shots. Full support for the NVIDIA RTX 50 series accelerates AI processing, while iPhone 17 compatibility ensures seamless transfer of holiday footage. Enhanced AI audio tools allow vocal removal and background noise reduction, and professional formats such as AV1, ProRes, and 4K 60fps recording are fully supported.

Backed by over 196 million installs and 92 million technical cases solved, Digiarty leverages nearly two decades of experience to ensure these updates deliver high performance and user-focused design, making every holiday memory more accessible and vivid.

"Our Black Friday offer isn't just about a discount; it's about accessibility," said Jack, CEO of Digiarty Software. "Whether you want to stream a classic movie on a tablet during a holiday flight, restore a wedding video from 2005, or fix a shaky clip of your kid’s first ski trip, you now have the professional tools to make your physical discs and digital files look pristine on the latest hardware without limitation."

Pricing and Availability

The 2025 Black Friday Mega Sale is currently active and will run through Dec 16, 2025. The WinX Media Master bundle, valued at $218.80, is available for $99.95 (55% off). The package includes lifetime free upgrades, ensuring the software remains effective for future holiday seasons. All purchases are backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 technical support.

For complete product specifications and purchase options, visit: https://www.winxdvd.com/buy.htm?ttref=2511-wbd-bf-bl-enpr

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of WinXDVD, MacXDVD, VideoProc, and Aiarty, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 19 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, AI enhancement, video transcoding, editing, iPhone management, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.winxdvd.com/.



Legal Disclaimer:

