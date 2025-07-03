Schizophrenia Drugs Market to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2031 Amidst Rising Mental Health Awareness

Schizophrenia drugs market, 2031

The growth of the global Schizophrenia Drugs Market is majorly driven by the increase in prevalence of mental disturbances & schizophrenia and rise in awareness

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global schizophrenia drugs market generated $7.16 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit $12.53 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 (𝗣𝗿𝗲 & 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁) -• There were delays in product approvals and launches which further restricted the expansion of the market. Furthermore, most of the clinical trials were postponed to avoid spread of infections, thus slowing down the drug development process.• However, the pandemic led to the increase in mental health problems worldwide and the healthcare sector has been restructured to provide safer healthcare facilities. Hence, the schizophrenia drugs market is anticipated to grow in the coming years.The report presents a comprehensive breakdown of the global schizophrenia drugs market, categorizing it by treatment, distribution channel, therapeutic class, and region. Through detailed tables and figures, the analysis provides valuable insights for market players, investors, and new entrants to identify high-growth sub-segments.In terms of treatment, the oral segment held nearly three-fourths of the global market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Meanwhile, the injectable segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.2% by 2031.

𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗔𝗿𝗲 -• GlaxoSmithKline,• Merck KGAA,• Eli Lilly,• Bristol Myers Squibb,• Reliance,• AstraZeneca,• Takeda Pharmaceuticals,• Alkermes,• Minerva Neurosciences,• Novartis AG,• Johnson & Johnson,• Pfizer Inc.,• Vanda Pharmaceuticals,• Sumitomo Dainippon,• AbbVieBased on distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment contributed to nearly half of the total schizophrenia drugs market in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost by 2031. The online pharmacies segment, on the other hand, would grow at the highest CAGR of 7.5% by 2031.Based on therapeutic class, the second-generation segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the total schizophrenia drugs market in 2021, and would lead the trail through the forecasted timeframe. However, the third-generation segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆 -• On the basis of therapeutic class, the second-generation segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.• Based on treatment, the oral segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.• Depending on distribution channel, the retail pharmacy segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.• North America (USA and Canada)• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝗔𝘀𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀?Q1. Which are the top companies to hold the market share in Schizophrenia Drugs?Q2. What is the market value of Schizophrenia Drugs market in 2022?Q3. Which is base year calculated in the Schizophrenia Drugs market report?Q4. What is the total market value of Schizophrenia Drugs market report?Q5. 