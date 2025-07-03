DeviQA Launches OwlityAI – the First Fully Autonomous AI-Driven QA Platform

DeviQA redefines QA with OwlityAI: a QA platform that scan your app, write tests, runs them, maintains, and reports bugs – no prompts or manual steps needed.

OwlityAI transforms traditional QA roles and processes. It’s not just faster – it’s a whole new way to quality assurance.” — Dmitry Reznik

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeviQA, a global leader in software testing services, proudly announces the launch of OwlityAI – the world’s first truly autonomous AI-driven QA solution, built to remove the need for manual testing and redefine how software quality is delivered.

After 15+ years of working with engineering teams, DeviQA saw a clear need: testing needed to be faster, smarter, and radically more efficient. OwlityAI was built to solve that – not just with automation, but with full autonomy.

“We didn’t just want to improve QA, we wanted to reinvent it,” said Oleg Sadikov, co-founder of OwlityAI and DeviQA.

What makes OwlityAI different?

OwlityAI is not just another testing tool. It’s an AI-driven QA platform that understands your product, generates test cases, runs tests, and reports issues – with no human intervention.

Getting started with OwlityAI is simple. Just input a URL to your web application, and OwlityAI instantly:

1. Analyzes structure, content, and workflows.

2. Creates and prioritizes test cases.

3. Converts them into test scripts.

4. Runs tests in parallel across environments.

5. Logs bugs and sends detailed reports to Jira.

It’s QA in hours, not weeks. No code. No more testers to scale. No explanations required.

You can upload your project documentation – OwlityAI understands the product context and automatically generates test scenarios, no need to explain the app.

Core capabilities

- Autonomous scanning. Maps your app by detecting UI elements and flows.

- Autonomous generation of test scenarios. Generates test cases that cover your entire application.

- Autonomous script automation. Generates automation tests based on the test cases that it developed.

- Autonomous tests maintenance. Scans your application for new changes in Ul and updates test cases, and tests accordingly.

- Autonomous bug reporting. Detects and logs issues with full context automatically.

OwlityAI is now open for demos, onboarding, and early access. Users can get started by simply submitting a URL or uploading documentation, and watch OwlityAI take care of the rest.

About DeviQA

DeviQA has been a trusted QA partner for 15+ years, serving over 300 companies worldwide. With OwlityAI, DeviQA brings that expertise into a new era, where software quality doesn’t depend on people, but on intelligence.

