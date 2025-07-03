Trade, Industry and Competition hosts National Spaza Shop Support Fund Awareness Campaign in Volksrust, 3 Jul

The national awareness campaign on the Spaza Shop Support Fund is headed to Volksrust, located in the Dr Pixley Isaka Seme Local Municipality, Mpumalanga. Township-based entrepreneurs in the area will soon have the opportunity to engage directly with government and its partners on how to access vital support to grow and sustain their businesses. The interactive session will take place at the Volksrust Town Hall on Thursday, 3 July 2025, starting at 09:00.

Led by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) and the Department of Small Business Development (DSBD), the ongoing campaign forms part of a national drive to raise awareness about available support for spaza shops and township convenience stores. It aims to close information gaps and bring services closer to communities.

Following successful stops in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, North West, the Free State, and the Northern Cape, this leg targets entrepreneurs and spaza shop owners in the Dr Pixley Isaka Seme Local Municipality and surrounding areas who are often underserved but play a vital role in the local economy.

At the centre of the campaign is the R500-million Spaza Shop Support Fund, launched by Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau, and Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Stella Ndabeni, in April 2025. The fund is administered by the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (SEDFA) and the National Empowerment Fund (NEF)—agencies of the DSBD and the dtic, respectively.

Attendees in Volksrust will receive detailed guidance on how to apply for financial and non-financial assistance, including:

Access to affordable stock through delivery partners,

Infrastructure upgrades such as shelving, refrigeration, and security,

Point-of-sale devices,

Business training on compliance, digital literacy, credit health, and food safety,

Market access support through partnerships with black industrialists and local manufacturers.

The initiative aims to boost the competitiveness of township businesses and foster inclusive economic participation by bringing more informal retailers into the broader retail value chain. Entrepreneurs in Volksrust and nearby communities are strongly encouraged to attend, ask questions, and make connections that can strengthen and sustain their operations.

Members of the media who wish to cover the event are kindly requested to send their details to Charles Mnisi at Cmnisi@thedtic.gov.za or via mobile at 082 520 3475, or Mr Noko Manyelo via email on NManyelo@dsbd.gov.za or via mobile on 071 265 8611.

Enquiries

Bongani Lukhele – Director: Media Relations

Tel: (012) 394 1643

Mobile: 079 5083 457

WhatsApp: 074 2998 512

E-mail: BLukhele@thedtic.gov.za

