Minister Dion George welcomes Green Climate Fund’s USD 40 million approval for SANBI

Dr Dion George, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, has warmly welcomed the Green Climate Fund’s (GCF) approval of the South African National Biodiversity Institute’s (SANBI) Eco-Disaster Risk Reduction (Eco DRR) project during its 42nd Board meeting, currently being held in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.

The project, funded by a grant of just over USD 40 million, reflects South Africa’s commitment to harnessing ecosystem-based approaches to tackle climate-induced disasters. Over the next eight years, the Eco DRR initiative will benefit more than 5 million South Africans, particularly in vulnerable communities, by embedding ecosystem-based approaches into disaster risk planning. This will bolster infrastructure resilience, safeguard livelihoods, and enhance adaptive capacity against climate change impacts.

“This is a monumental achievement for South Africa and a testament to SANBI’s expertise as a Direct Access Entity to the GCF,” said Minister George. “The Eco DRR project will empower millions of our citizens, ensuring that we build a resilient future where nature and communities thrive together.”

As a Direct Access Entity, SANBI has showcased remarkable leadership in securing this substantial funding, marking a proud milestone for both the institute and the nation. The approval underscores South Africa’s dedication to sustainable development and climate resilience, positioning its institutions as key players in global climate action.

Minister George added, “By leveraging the power of ecosystems, this project not only mitigates disaster risks but also fosters inclusive growth and environmental stewardship. It is a beacon of hope for a greener, stronger South Africa.”

The Eco DRR project aligns with South Africa’s National Climate Change Adaptation Strategy and its vision of fostering a climate-resilient society. The initiative will deliver long-term benefits by integrating ecosystem-based approaches into national planning frameworks.

The Minister extended his congratulations to SANBI and all stakeholders involved, reaffirming the Department’s commitment to supporting the project’s successful implementation. “We will work tirelessly to ensure that the benefits of this initiative reach our most vulnerable communities, paving the way for a sustainable future,” he concluded.

