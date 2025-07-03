【The Spice of Life: Macao’s Culinary Connections】“International Gastronomy Forum, Macao” will convene in mid-July

MACAU, July 3 - The “2025 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” (referred to as the “Fest”) will be held at Roman Amphitheatre Square and Legend Boulevard of Macau Fisherman’s Wharf from 11 to 20 July. As one of the major highlights, the “International Gastronomy Forum, Macao” will bring together catering professionals and delegates from Creative Cities of Gastronomy across the world as well as Creative Cities in other fields to explore the essence of spices and herbs in fusion cuisines to foster preservation of culinary heritage. It will manifest Macao’s vibrant food culture as a Creative City of Gastronomy.

The “International Gastronomy Forum, Macao” will convene at the Convention and Exhibition Centre of Macau Fisherman’s Wharf from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 14 July. Joining hands with Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post as the collaborative partner, the Forum will feature two keynote speeches and three panel sessions under the theme of “The Spice of Life: Macao’s Culinary Connections”. Participants will discuss the significant role of spices and herbs in worldwide cuisines. Conducted in English, the Forum will offer simultaneous interpretation service and welcome the public for free admission.

Star chefs proffer unique insights into spices

The two keynote speeches will be presented by chef and owner of Toyo Eatery in the Philippines, Jordy Navarra, and head chef of Masque Restaurant in India, Varun Totlani. As winners of the Best Chef Awards in 2024, the two chefs are acclaimed for their excellence in culinary arts. Both restaurants have also won recognition on the list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants. Commended for its use of local organic ingredients to attain carbon reduction and minimize food waste, Toyo Eatery has garnered the Sustainable Restaurant Award as well. The keynote speakers will share their unique perspectives on culinary use of spices and herbs to set the direction for a profound dialogue.

Panel discussions delve into spice and herb culture

The three panel sessions will unfold a rich breadth of discussions among 15 guests from Macao, Hong Kong, Taiwan Region and Asian countries. Scholars, chefs, bartenders, opinion leaders and head chefs from catering businesses and integrated resort enterprises will join the panel sessions themed as “A History and Legacy of Spices: Tracing Fusion Cuisines’ Culinary Roots, “A Symphony of Flavours: Fusion Cuisine in Modern Macao and Beyond”, and “Spice as a Bridge: Celebrating Cultural Fusion and Communities”. The discussion topics include spice trade routes, spice as a bridge that connects food cultures across the world, innovative reinvention of traditional spice cuisine, cultural preservation and innovation on Asian fusion cuisines. Participants will be guided to experience the origins of Macao’s unique food culture, its modern rhythm and boundless possibilities in the future.

Representatives from some 30 Creative Cities of Gastronomy worldwide, Creative Cities in other fields and candidate cities from the Chinese mainland, culinary professionals, representatives of the integrated resort enterprises as well as some Culture Cities of East Asia 2025 will gather at the Forum. Through this international exchange platform, they will explore the highlights of food cultures, the unique flavors and stories across cultures and geographical distances. Participants will be offered a window onto the inclusive symphony of gastronomic culture in Macao.

Forum plays an international exchange platform

Since the designation of Macao as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, a succession of gastronomic initiatives have been rolled out and garnered positive feedback. Among them, MGTO held the “International Gastronomy Forum, Macao” in 2016, 2018 and 2019. Last year (2024), the Forum was incorporated into the first edition of the “International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” as one of the major highlights. It played a valuable platform for international exchange and promoted the unique local gastronomic culture, fostering international exchange and sustainable tourism development.

For the event program and latest information, please visit the themed website: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/events/gastronomy-fest-2025.