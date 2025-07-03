Here’s how President Trump’s tax cuts for the ultra-rich will hurt YOU

SACRAMENTO – As House Republicans vote on the measure as soon as tonight, President Trump’s “big beautiful” national debt-adding bill is a massive tax break for the wealthiest Americans, at the cost of programs and services used by everyday families. It gives tax breaks to the ultra-rich, balloons our national debt, and guts programs that most Americans depend on – including health care, food assistance, and public safety programs. Allow us to demonstrate:

A plan for the ultra-rich

Starting in 2029, those making $30,000 a year or less would see a tax increase, while the top 0.1 percent would get a $309,000 tax cut, on average – an annual tax break that is more than three times what the typical American household earns in an entire year.

Oh, and the “no taxes on tips” program that Trump keeps raving about? Many workers will see little to no benefit. The program for tipped workers is temporary, expiring in 2028, meanwhile the tax cut for the ultra-wealthy is permanent. By 2029, those earning less than $30,000 a year will see their taxes increase, on average. These same families will also be harmed by cuts to health care and food assistance.

Here’s how Trump’s plan will hurt you

This bill is a complete betrayal of Americans by the Trump administration. Not only does it cut programs for families trying to make ends meet, but decimates middle-class opportunities – including health care and children’s access to college.



❌ Eliminates American taxpayer jobs

Puts 686,000 California jobs at risk, through the elimination of the Inflation Reduction Act’s clean energy tax credits. NABTU says that if enacted, “this stands to be the biggest job-killing bill in the history of this country.”

❌ Significantly cuts critical family support programs

More than $28.4 billion slashed in federal Medicaid funding to California – increasing medical debt and jeopardizing health care providers’ ability to keep their doors open.

More than 11 million newly uninsured for health care nationally.

Roughly 17 million people would lose coverage and become uninsured by 2034 due to various Medicaid reductions and the exclusion of enhanced premium subsidies.

people would lose coverage and become uninsured by 2034 due to various Medicaid reductions and the exclusion of enhanced premium subsidies. Cuts necessary food assistance for people for 3 million people nationwide in need of quality nutrition and food.

nationwide in need of quality nutrition and food. Establishes a tax hike for parents who pay for child care.

Rural hospitals across the state are likely to see care offered cut or doors closed entirely.

❌ Defunds public safety

$646 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for violence and terrorism prevention.

$545 million from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), cutting its workforce by more than 2,000 personnel and reducing its capacity to keep criminals off the street.

$491 million from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), making our cyber and physical infrastructure more vulnerable to attack.

$468 million from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), greatly reducing its ability to crack down on firearm trafficking and reduce gun violence.

$212 million from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), greatly reducing its capacity to help state and local law enforcement and weakening efforts to fight international drug smuggling impacting the United States.

$107 million from Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) Public Safety and Justice, exacerbating current understaffing and making tribal communities less safe.

❌ Endangers wildfire-prone communities

Cuts wildfire prevention programs like – raking the forests, forest management services – and eliminates personnel hired to fight wildfires.

❌ Defunds Planned Parenthood

Defunds Planned Parenthood – essentially creating a backdoor abortion ban – that could put health care for 1.1 million patients at risk and force nearly 200 health centers to close, mostly in states where abortion is legal.

❌ Unfairly targets green vehicles

Creates penalties for families who own a hybrid or electric vehicle – increasing the cost of taking personal responsibility even more.

❌ Unjustly targets American students

Takes away college access from millions of children by limiting families’ ability to access financial aid for college, including Pell Grants.

Betrays student loan borrowers by ending student loan deferment for borrowers who experience job loss or other financial hardships, and forbids any future student loan forgiveness programs.

❌ Raises costs and separates American families