MPD Arrests Suspects in Northeast Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two suspects involved in a robbery in Northeast.

On Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at approximately 1:37 a.m., First District officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 800 block of H Street, Northeast. Two suspects approached the victim, brandished a knife and forcibly stole the victim’s property before fleeing the scene.

A short time later, officers canvassed the area and located two individuals matching the suspects’ description. As a result of the investigation, 63-year-old Edward Brown and 49-year-old Kamau Knipe both of Northeast, DC, were placed under arrest and charged with Robbery.

CCN: 25094451

###