Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Designation For Texarkana

TEXAS, July 2 - July 2, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Texarkana, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Film Commission.

“Congratulations to Texarkana on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, Texas communities are prepared to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texans and spurring on-site spending at local businesses. I thank the Texas Film Commission for helping communities like Texarkana market their unique appeal and support local job creation through media production.”

“We’re proud to have Texarkana recognized as a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Representative Gary VanDeaver. “This town has a lot of character, and we’re excited to share that with filmmakers looking for a place that feels both unique and inviting.”

“We’re proud to join other communities across Texas in receiving this Film Friendly Texas designation,” said Texarkana Mayor Bob Bruggeman. “Texarkana is ready to welcome film and media projects, and we look forward to the opportunities this will bring — from creative storytelling to meaningful economic growth for our community.”

“We are incredibly proud that Texarkana has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said City Manager David Orr. “This designation reflects our commitment to growth, creativity, and regional collaboration, and we’re excited about the doors this will open.”

Texarkana joins more than 200 Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities from across the state that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.

For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission in the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting Texas as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality production. To explore all that Film Friendly Texas Communities offer, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_overview. For cast, crew, and digital media job opportunities in Texas, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/hotline.