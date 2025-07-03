Governor Newsom announces appointments 7.2.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:



Tamie McGowen, of Folsom, has been appointed Senior Advisor for Strategy and Operations for the California State Transportation Agency. McGowen has been Deputy Secretary of Communications at the California State Transportation Agency since 2023. McGowan held multiple positions at the California Department of Transportation from 1992 to 2023, including Acting Deputy Secretary for California State Transportation Agency Communications, Assistant Deputy Director of Public Affairs, Division Chief of Public Affairs, Deputy Advisor and Administrative Services Manager, Deputy Advisor/Resource Manager, and Resource Manager of Civil Rights. McGowen earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $195,708. McGowen is registered without party preference.

Christina Mun, of Alameda, has been appointed Deputy Secretary of Housing Finance at the California Business, Consumer Services, and Housing Agency. Mun was Chief Strategy Officer for LeSar Holdings from 2023 to 2025. She held multiple positions at the City of Oakland Housing and Community Development Department from 2020 to 2023 including Interim Director, Deputy Director, and Chief of Staff. Mun was Multifamily Lending Senior Project Manager for City and County of San Francisco Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development from 2019 to 2020. She was Associate Director of Policy and Portfolio Analytics for New York City Housing Development Corporation from 2017 to 2019. Mun was Senior Project Manager for the Division of Strategic Planning for New York City Housing Preservation and Development from 2015 to 2017. She was an Acquisitions Project Manager for Resources for Community Development from 2013 to 2015. Mun was a Development Project Manager for John Stewart Company from 2009 to 2013. She was an Associate Consultant for Bay Area Economics from 2000 to 2004. Mun is a board member of East Bay Housing Organizations and serves on the ULI San Francisco Housing the Bay Steering Committee. She earned a Master of Arts in Urban Planning from the University of California, Berkeley and a Bachelor of Arts in Urban Studies from the University of California, San Diego. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $191,112. Mun is a Democrat.

Joelle Ball-Straight, of Elk Grove, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director at the California Workforce Development Board. Ball-Straight has been Deputy Director of Program Implementation and Regional Support at the California Workforce Development Board since 2018, where she was Acting Deputy Director of Program Implementation and Regional Support from 2016 to 2018. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Liberal Studies from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $159,660. Ball-Straight is registered with no party preference.

Alison Saltonstall, of Citrus Heights, has been appointed to the California Court Reporters Board. Alison has been a Court Reporter at Sacramento Superior Court since 2017. She currently is the President of the Sacramento Official Court Reporters Association and the on board of United Public Employees, representing the Court Reporters’ unit. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Alison is registered without a party preference.



Heatherlynn Gonzalez, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the California Court Reporters Board. Gonzalez has been a Certified Shorthand Reporter since 2011. She is a member of the California Deposition Reporters Association. Gonzalez earned a Bachelor of Arts in Theater Arts and Communication/Music Composition and Theory from Whittier College. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Gonzalez is a Democrat.

Roy Mathur, of Hercules, has been appointed to Board of Pilot Commissioners for the Bays of San Francisco, San Pablo, and Suisun. Mathur has been Captain and Wharf Master for PBF Energy – Martinez Refining Company since 2015. He was Oil Spill Specialist for the Office of Spill Prevention and Response for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife from 2004 to 2015. Mathur was Marine Terminal Specialist for the State Lands Commission from 1995 to 2004. He was Superintendent and Terminal Operations Manager for SSA Terminals from 1994 to 1995. Mathur was Master Mariner for Great Eastern Shipping Company from 1979 to 1994. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Maritime Studies from the LBS College of Advanced Maritime Studies and Research. This position requires Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Mathur is a Democrat.

Steven Panelli, of San Mateo, has been reappointed to the Contractors State Licensing Board, where he has served since 2021. Panelli has had multiple positions at the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection since 2005, including Chief Plumbing Inspector and Senior Plumbing Inspector. He is President of the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials and member of UA Local 38. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Panelli is registered without party preference.

Henry Nutt III, of American Canyon, has been reappointed to the Contractors State Licensing Board where he has served since 2024. Nutt has been a Preconstruction Executive for Southland Industries since 2019 and a Sheet Metal General Superintendent for Southland Industries since 2007. He is a member of Lean Construction Institute, Associated General Contractors of American, and Associated General Contractors of California. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Nutt is a Democrat.

Alan Guy, of Lafayette, has been reappointed to the Contractors State Licensing Board, where he has served since 2022. Guy has been Chief Executive Officer and President of Anvil Builders Inc. since 2010. He was Project Manager at Webcor Builders Inc from 2005 to 2009. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California, Davis. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Guy is a Republican.