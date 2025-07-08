Dr. Edyth E. Young Announces Upcoming Release of My Story of Grace, a Reflection on Faith and Healing

Dr. Edyth

Forthcoming book promises to deliver a heartfelt journey of loss, hope, and the transformative power of God’s grace.

God's grace has always been my guide, my protector, and my source of strength.” — Dr. Edyth E. Young

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Edyth E. Young is set to release her forthcoming book, My Story of Grace: A Self-Reflection Handbook, a touching and introspective narrative that explores the life-changing power of God’s grace. The book is scheduled for release in the coming weeks and is already generating anticipation among readers of inspirational and faith-based literature.In this deeply personal work, Dr. Young takes readers through her life journey, recounting stories of pain, perseverance, and divine support. The narrative is grounded in Christian faith and designed to resonate with anyone who has faced adversity. “This book is for all those who have experienced loss, hardship, or pain,” Dr. Young shares. “I pray that my story will help you see how God’s grace can bring healing and comfort during times of sorrow.”The book is also a tribute to her late cousin, Barbara Thompson, who passed away from COVID-19 in 2020. Through this lens, Dr. Young reflects on the strength found in her faith and the ever-present guidance of what she personifies as Grace, her lifelong spiritual companion.With each chapter, Dr. Young delves into real-life experiences, from childhood illnesses to adult trials, illuminating how divine grace played a key role in overcoming them. She weaves in key biblical scriptures, such as Jeremiah 29:11 and Micah 6:8, reinforcing her message that grace is both powerful and freely given to those in need.Dr. Young also includes guided reflection points at the end of each chapter, encouraging readers to explore their own relationship with faith and grace. Her intent is to make the book not just a personal memoir, but a tool for spiritual growth and healing.“This book is a heartfelt offering,” Dr. Young says. “It reflects my journey and honors those who have supported me, while also offering encouragement and hope to anyone searching for God’s presence in their life.”

