Court Hands the American People a Legal Victory Against Family of Colorado Terrorist Here Illegally

A court ruled against the family of the terrorist behind a vicious attack in Boulder, Colorado, clearing the way for the family to be deported

WASHINGTON – On Wednesday, a federal court dismissed a lawsuit to release the family of the terrorist responsible for an anti-Semitic firebombing attack in Boulder, Colorado last month, from ICE custody.

“This is a proper end to an absurd legal effort on the plaintiff’s part. Just like her terrorist husband, she and her children are here illegally and are rightfully in ICE custody for removal as a result,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “This terrorist will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We are investigating to what extent his family knew about this heinous attack, if they had knowledge of it, or if they provided support to it.”

Mohamed Sabry Soliman firebombed a pro-Israel demonstration using Molotov cocktails and a homemade flamethrower to attack dozens of demonstrators on June 1. One of those injured, 82-year-old Karen Diamond, died of her injuries on June 25. Soliman now faces over 70 charges, including:

First-degree murder,

First-degree assault,

Committing a hate crime.

After Soliman’s arrest, it was discovered that not only is he in the United States illegally on an expired visa, but his wife and five children were here illegally as well. After being detained by ICE to undergo removal proceedings, U.S. District Court Judge Gordon Gallagher issued a ruling blocking their deportation on June 4.

On July 2, U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia dismissed the lawsuit filed by the family in Dvortsin v. Noem, declaring that “the Court finds that Petitioners’ habeas proceeding and their claims in this case must be and hereby are DISMISSED WITHOUT PREJUDICE. This case is CLOSED.”

We are continuing to pray for the victims of this attack and their families. Justice will be served.

