Adel, GA (July 2, 2025) – At the request of the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating a death in Cook County, GA.

Preliminary information indicates that at about 7:20 a.m., Georgia State Patrol and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop Daquona Verdale Peede, age 31, of Manassas, Virginia, just south of Mile Marker 34 on Interstate 75 in Cook County, GA. The stop was related to a BOLO out of Henry County, GA, where Peede was a suspect in a homicide investigation. Peede failed to stop and initiated a vehicle pursuit on Interstate 75. GSP used a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver to end the chase. As the trooper and deputies approached the car, Peede shot himself and later died at a local hospital.

Peede was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon, where an autopsy will be performed.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cook County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 896-7471 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.