Israel and the occupied territories: ICRC alarmed by intensification of Gaza hostilities amid decimated healthcare system

The intensification of hostilities comes as Gaza’s already-decimated healthcare system struggles to absorb a relentless surge in critical cases. Nearly all public hospitals in Gaza are shut down or gutted by months of hostilities and restrictions on the entry of critical medicine, supplies and equipment. The few medical facilities that continue to function – including the Red Cross Field Hospital - are overwhelmed and running dangerously low on essential supplies, including fuel, and even body bags. This severely compromises their ability to treat the wounded or ensure dignified management of the dead.



Widespread evacuation orders result in repeated displacements, and push the population towards an ever-shrinking space. These orders can contribute to family separation, give little time to gather the few belongings that people have left, and continue to create panic among civilians. They affect the ability of patients and medical staff to access healthcare facilities and severely compromise these facilities’ abilities to function properly, while overwhelming the already overstretched healthcare centers located outside of evacuation areas. Repeated and ongoing displacements also hamper the ability of first responders to reach those in need.



The ICRC urgently reiterates its call for the protection of medical personnel and medical facilities in Gaza. They must be respected and protected to safeguard a lifeline for the wounded and sick. All feasible steps must be taken to support their work, ensure their safety, and guarantee that they are not deprived of vital resources.

The way evacuations are carried out matters. All possible measures must be taken to ensure that civilians have satisfactory conditions of shelter, hygiene, health, safety and nutrition, and that families are not separated.

International humanitarian law protects all civilians, whether they leave or stay. Many people in Gaza right now are injured, sick, or have disabilities – they are often unable to comply with evacuation orders. Constant care must be taken to spare them. They must have continued access to adequate medical care and other essential services.