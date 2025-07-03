Submit Release
John Sabo joins Forthright Technology Partners

Seasoned Professional, John Sabo, joins Forthright Technology Partners as Enterprise Sales Manager

WESTON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forthright Technology Partners, an award-winning provider of modern, secure, and compliant IT solutions, is excited to announce that John Sabo has joined the organization as Enterprise Sales Manager.

John’s extensive technology background arms him with a comprehensive understanding of enterprise technology architecture, inclusive of IT, Cloud, Cybersecurity, and AI modeling, and made him both a subject matter expert & overall thought leader throughout in the industry.

“I’m really excited to have John as part of the team,” said Rory Sanchez, CEO of Forthright Technology Partners. “Having worked with John in various capacities, in the past, I’m looking forward to the knowledge and enthusiasm that he will bring to sales organization. John is a go-getter and his relentless pursuit of always doing right by the client will be a perfect fit with the Forthright culture.”

During John’s career, he has been a top producer and strategic leader at various tech-driven organization with roles that included business development, recruiting, employee training, and sales production management. Sabo also led the “greenfield build” of a company’s national consulting division - onboarding major technology clients such as Intel, Yahoo, AT&T, Presidio, and Sapient. John will be a welcome addition to the Forthright team.

About Forthright Technology Partners
Forthright is a Microsoft Modern Solutions Provider focused on taking a security-first approach to Microsoft Azure, CoPilot, SharePoint and other Microsoft M365 Cloud Native technologies. Going beyond traditional managed IT & cybersecurity services, Forthright helps drive business growth by way of automation and AI, digital adoption, and business optimization.

For more information, visit www.forthright.com. 

Ceri Sucato
Forthright Technology Partners
+1 305-652-5699 ext. 1074
email us here
