HOPE ON DECK: Bass, Beats & Boards Collide in Suicide Prevention Benefit

The official 35th Anniversary logo for SAVE -Suicide Awareness Voices of Education Mousai Hope On Deck Flyer Hope On Deck Producer Atomic Entertainment Cabooze Logo

"Bass-driven benefit event features EDM artists, pro skate demos, and mental health activism to support suicide prevention nonprofit SAVE"

The reason I decided to put this event together is deeply personal: I've been impacted by suicide and have navigated mental health challenges my entire life.” — MOUSAI

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What happens when pulsing basslines, a pop-up skatepark, and a powerful purpose come together? Hope on Deck — an adrenaline-fueled music and skate experience — lands at The Cabooze https://cabooze.com/#/events in Minneapolis on Saturday, August 30, transforming a parking lot into a night of energy, remembrance, and hope.This one-night-only benefit event is presented by Mousai and Atomic Entertainment in support of SAVE – Suicide Awareness Voices of Education, with 100 percent of profits and on-site donations going directly to SAVE’s (Suicide Awareness Voices of Education) work in youth mental health and suicide prevention.Anchored by bass-heavy sets, genre-blending collaborations, and raw underground energy, Hope on Deck honors the life of Dalton Tanner Oklesson (1992–2017) and all those lost to suicide, while activating the power of music, movement, and mental health action.“The reason I decided to put this event together is deeply personal: I've been impacted by suicide and have navigated mental health challenges my entire life," said Mousia. "I recognize that I have a platform to foster change in my community, and eventually, on a broader scale. I feel a strong responsibility to act when I have the means to do so. My friends and I have all experienced the profound pain of losing loved ones to suicide far too early. If I can offer support to even one person struggling with their mental health or negative thoughts, I am committed to doing so. I believe SAVE is an excellent partner to help us achieve all of these things.”“This isn’t just a concert or a skate demo — Hope on Deck is a powerful act of community coming together to save lives,” said Erich Mische, CEO of SAVE. “Every beat dropped, every trick landed, and every voice raised is a reminder that hope is not passive — it’s active. And thanks to the generosity of everyone involved, the funds raised through this event will directly support SAVE’s work to protect youth, prevent suicide, and help families heal. Together, we are turning loss into action and pain into purpose.”FEATURED PERFORMERSA genre-defying lineup of bass music, dubstep, house, and underground EDM artists will drive the soundscape all night:✨ JAENGA✨ MOUSAI✨ VISKUS✨ EYEMC✨ BUTTAH✨ ABSNTSKATE ACTIVATIONSA full-scale pop-up skatepark by 3rd Lair Skatepark https://3rdlair.com/ will bring pro demos, open skate sessions, and street culture energy to the venue.SAVE will lead stage remarks and host interactive mental health activations creating space for conversation, connection, and healing.TICKETS• $35.07 (includes all fees)• 21+ Only• Doors at 4:00 p.m. | Music starts at 4:30 p.m.• Purchase tickets: https://tickets.venuepilot.com/e/mousai-presents-hope-on-deck-2025-08-30-the-cabooze-minneapolis-8b9e19 WHY IT MATTERSEvery ticket sold, every beat dropped, and every skate trick landed helps fund SAVE’s lifesaving work:• Suicide prevention training in schools and communities• Crisis support through LOSS Teams• Advocacy for youth mental health and lethal means safety• National campaigns and public awareness

