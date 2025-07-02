Name-Clearing Bid by Woman Fired by UCLA Is Nonjusticiable

A woman who was fired after 19 years as director of UCLA’s “spirit squad” largely because she authorized attendance by six dance team members at what turned out to be a raunchy show at Las Vegas’s Caesar’s Palace has lost a name-clearing bid in the Court of Appeal for this district, with the majority of Div. Five holding that the controversy is nonjusticiable because the plaintiff obtained an exonerating finding in the Los Angeles Superior Court.

