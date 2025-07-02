Opinion | [U.S.] Supreme Court’s conservative majority does Trump’s bidding in recent decisions

The court’s October Term 2024, which had its last decisions released on Friday, June 27, presented a number of cases to the justices that posed politically controversial issues concerning the actions of President Donald Trump and our current culture wars. Time and again, the court came down on the conservative side, in 6-3 decisions.

