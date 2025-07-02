Empowering Kids to Become 'Financially Literate': New Book by Eugene Sager-Rich Makes Financial Education Fun and Easy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new book is making waves in the world of financial literacy by teaching kids how to earn, save, spend, invest, and manage money—all in fun, relatable, and age-appropriate ways. Financial Literacy for Kids, written by child development and behavioral economics expert Eugene Sager-Rich, is the perfect resource for families, educators, and anyone looking to teach kids how to become confident and responsible with their money.Perfect for kids ages 6–10, the book breaks down complex money concepts into simple, exciting lessons using real-life examples, engaging activities, and practical tools. Each chapter focuses on a different part of financial literacy—like understanding money, smart spending, saving, investing, budgeting, and even building wealth. It empowers children to build strong money habits that will benefit them for a lifetime.Whether it's creating a savings goal, making a budget, or setting up a pretend investment portfolio, this book gives young readers the confidence and knowledge they need to make smart financial decisions early on.About the AuthorEugene Sager-Rich is a leading voice in psychology, child development, and behavioral economics. With more than 20 years of experience helping families and individuals grow healthier money habits, he brings a personal and professional touch to every lesson. As a father of four, Sager-Rich knows how powerful early money education can be in shaping a child’s confidence, decision-making, and future success.ReleaseFinancial Literacy for Kids is now available on Amazon.

