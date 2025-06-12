Vince Hafeli’s Latest Work Shines Light on Mental Health and Suicide Crisis in the Construction Industry

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Vince Hafeli is proud to announce the release of his powerful new book, Mental Health and Suicide: My Personal Story and the Stories of Those Left Behind, with a Deep Dive into the Construction Industry. This deeply personal and eye-opening work explores the critical issue of mental health and suicide, particularly within the high-risk construction industry.Drawing from his own lived experience and a Doctorate of Business Administration research study, Dr. Hafeli shares his journey through mental health struggles and a suicide attempt—despite outward success. The book features 12 in-depth interviews with individuals affected by suicide and candid conversations with construction industry executives on how mental health is being addressed—or often overlooked—in their organizations.Through research and real-life stories, Dr. Hafeli sheds light on why suicide rates in the construction field are alarmingly high (more than four times the national average) and outlines the stigma, silence, and systemic challenges that contribute to this crisis. Despite limited best practices among executives, two key takeaways stand out: leadership involvement is essential, and action often begins only after tragedy.With a mission to spark meaningful conversations and break down the barriers to mental health support, this book is both a call to action and a source of hope for individuals, families, and industries alike.About the AuthorVince Hafeli, D.B.A., is a respected practitioner-scholar, speaker, and advocate with nearly four decades of experience in the construction industry. As president of a mid-sized asphalt paving company in Southwest Florida, he leads a team of 600 employees and brings firsthand insight into the mental health challenges within the field. He earned his doctorate from the University of South Florida, where his research focused on suicide in the construction industry. Dr. Hafeli now dedicates his life to raising awareness, reducing stigma, and helping others find strength through vulnerability.AvailabilityMental Health and Suicide is available now on Amazon in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats.

