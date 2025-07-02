RehabStride™ AFO Launches Industry-First Tension-Adjustable Brace to Restore Mobility for Foot Drop Patients
The patented AFO brace offers adjustable tension control for foot drop recovery—designed to restore mobility and support rehab at every stage.
This innovative orthosis combines customizable tension control, universal fit, and a lightweight, ergonomic design, delivering dynamic support for patients and clinicians alike. With its debut, RehabStride™ AFO sets a new standard in orthopedic rehabilitation for stroke survivors, individuals with multiple sclerosis (MS), ALS, peroneal nerve injury, and similar gait-limiting conditions.
“We set out to build a smarter, more responsive brace that could grow with the patient,” said Dr. Gene Shenker, DPT, founder and CEO of RehabStride™ AFO. “This device doesn’t just stabilize—it actively adapts as recovery progresses. That means more function, more independence, and fewer setbacks.”
Why Foot Drop Requires a Smarter Solution
Foot drop impairs the body’s ability to lift the front of the foot, resulting in dragging, tripping, and instability. Traditionally, AFO braces are static and offer limited adaptability—forcing patients to rely on rigid supports or return repeatedly to clinics for adjustments as their strength changes.
The RehabStride™ AFO addresses this issue by incorporating a user-friendly tension cable system that enables patients, caregivers, or therapists to adjust dorsiflexion assistance in real time—without the need for tools or replacements. The result is a brace that evolves with the patient’s progress.
Breakthrough Features That Set RehabStride™ AFO Apart
Engineered with direct clinical feedback and patient experience in mind, the RehabStride™ AFO offers the following key innovations:
Tension-Adjustable Dial – Allows 0.5 Nm increments of dorsiflexion assistance control for customization and progression.
Universal Fit System – Modular strapping and shell sizes accommodate a wide range of leg shapes and shoe types.
Quick-Release Mechanism – Enables effortless on/off use, ideal to promote recovery between walks.
Left–Right Interchangeability – One brace can be fitted to either foot, simplifying clinical inventory.
Open Frame Design – Lightweight, breathable materials reduce heat buildup and skin irritation during extended wear.
The system is ideal for both outpatient rehab centers and home-based recovery settings.
Clinically Validated, Patient-Approved
In pre-market evaluation trials, patients using RehabStride™ AFO over a 6-week rehabilitation period demonstrated:
20% improvement in average walking speed
40% reduction in gait instability and toe drag
Over 85% daily wear compliance
Therapists praised the brace’s ease of fitting, customization options, and therapeutic feedback value, noting that it improved gait training outcomes while reducing the need for orthotic readjustments.
Product Configurations for Diverse Needs
To meet both clinical and patient-specific applications, RehabStride™ AFO is available in two primary configurations:
Tension-adjustable brace, 3 shell sizes, universal strap set, fitting kit
At-home users: core features + remote fitting support, video tutorials, protective case
The Plus Edition also includes three virtual check-in sessions with a RehabStride-trained technician to ensure proper fitting, usage, and follow-up—ideal for tele-rehab programs or long-distance users.
Available Now in the U.S. and Canada
The RehabStride™ AFO is now available for shipping throughout the United States and Canada, and fulfillment can be provided to:
Outpatient neuro rehab clinics
Orthotic & prosthetic (O&P) providers
Physical therapy centers
Direct-to-consumer orders via rehabstride.com
We encourage clinics, distributors, and DME partners to inquire about clinical onboarding, bulk pricing, and in-service training opportunities.
Support Beyond the Product
Each RehabStride™ AFO purchase comes with robust patient and clinician support, including:
Step-by-step video tutorials
Digital fitting guide (QR-accessible)
Live chat and email support
Optional telehealth setup and remote adjustment assistance
The company also provides documentation templates and gait observation forms for healthcare professionals seeking to integrate the brace into outcomes-based rehab protocols.
Empowering Movement, One Step at a Time
The launch of RehabStride™ AFO represents a step forward for both patients and practitioners seeking alternatives to outdated bracing systems. Whether used post-stroke, post-surgery, or as part of a comprehensive neuro rehab plan, the device is built to enhance recovery, reduce falls, and restore quality of life.
“Foot drop doesn’t have to mean giving up independence,” added Dr. Shenker. “With RehabStride™, we’re giving patients and providers the power to walk stronger—on their own terms.”
About RehabStride™ AFO
RehabStride™ AFO is a medical device company based in New York, NY, dedicated to developing innovative orthotic solutions for individuals with foot drop and related neuromuscular impairments. Its flagship product—the first commercially available tension-adjustable AFO brace—blends clinical precision with everyday usability to restore safe, natural mobility. The company was founded by Dr. Gene Shenker, DPT, and is committed to advancing rehabilitation through intelligent design and patient-centered innovation.
