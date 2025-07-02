Sooner Safer Happier Partners with Evertreen to Promote Sustainable, Human-Centred Ways of Working

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sooner Safer Happier, a leading voice in enabling more humane, outcome-focused ways of working, is proud to announce a new collaboration with Evertreen, a global platform that allows individuals and organizations to plant and track real trees through certified reforestation projects.

The partnership reflects Sooner Safer Happier’s ongoing commitment to improving ways of working—not just for better business outcomes, but also for the good of people and the planet. Through this collaboration, SSH and Evertreen will align organizational transformation with environmental impact, offering clients an opportunity to embed sustainability into their continuous improvement journeys.

“At Sooner Safer Happier, we believe that better ways of working should benefit not only customers and teams, but also contribute to a better world,” said Jonathan Smart, co-founder of Sooner Safer Happier. “Our partnership with Evertreen reinforces the belief that continuous improvement must go hand-in-hand with environmental responsibility.”

SSH is known globally for helping enterprises reduce time to value, improve safety and quality, and unlock happier, more engaged teams. With this new partnership, Sooner Safer Happier will support clients in planting trees through Evertreen as a direct reflection of progress made on agility and improvement goals—connecting internal transformation with external sustainability.

“We see this as an invitation for organizations to lead with purpose,” said Myles Ogilvie, co-founder of Sooner Safer Happier. “Our collaboration with Evertreen strengthens the message that modern business agility is about long-term thinking—creating value that is not only sooner, safer, and happier, but also greener.”

Sooner Safer Happier, through its collaboration with Evertreen, offers clients a transparent and meaningful way to visualize their contributions to a more sustainable future. By connecting progress in ways of working with Evertreen’s impactful initiatives—such as tree planting, reforestation, and community development—SSH enables organizations to align continuous improvement with tangible environmental and social outcomes.



For more information about Sooner Safer Happier and its approach to enabling better ways of working, please visit www.soonersaferhappier.com.

To learn more about Evertreen’s projects, please visit https://www.evertreen.com/ .

