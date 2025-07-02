City of Miami Completes First Phase of “Wi-Fi for Parks” Project

Published on July 01, 2025

The City of Miami is proud to announce a major milestone in its ongoing efforts to expand digital access and equity: successfully completing Phase One of the Wi-Fi for Parks Project. This transformative initiative brings free, reliable public Wi-Fi to 15 parks across the city, offering seamless internet connectivity to thousands of residents and visitors, particularly in underserved neighborhoods.



The following parks now feature free public Wi-Fi:

Community Benefits

The implementation of free Wi-Fi in these parks represents a powerful step forward in:

Bridging the digital divide by ensuring access to essential online resources in neighborhoods where internet access is limited.

Supporting students and families , enabling homework completion, virtual learning, and access to educational platforms outside the classroom.

Empowering job seekers and remote workers , who can now utilize public spaces for virtual interviews, job applications, and remote work tasks.

Enhancing public safety and communication, with improved connectivity allowing faster access to emergency information and city resources.

This initiative reaffirms the City of Miami’s commitment to fostering equity, innovation, and modern amenities in all communities. By integrating technology into green spaces, the City is building a more inclusive, connected, and forward-looking Miami.

The City of Miami extends its gratitude to all departments, partners, and community members who helped make this milestone possible.