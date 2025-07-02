PUBLIC NOTICE SUNSHINE MEETING
Published on July 01, 2025
Two or more Commissioners of the City of Miami, and members of their staff, may be participating in a Sunshine Meeting to discuss any and all matters relating to City Commission agenda item SR.3 (file no. 17797) on the July 10, 2025, City Commission meeting agenda proposing to abolish the Bayfront Park Management Trust. The Sunshine Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at 7:00 P.M., at the Olympia Theater located at 174 E. Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33131. The Olympia Theater is accessible for members of the public to attend.
For more information regarding this meeting please contact 305-250-5333.

