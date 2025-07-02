Improving Battery Efficiency Through Electrolyte Circulation

In the push for reliable, affordable, and secure energy storage, researchers are exploring new ways to improve batteries. Aqueous batteries, those that use water-based electrolytes, stand out as a promising alternative to traditional energy storage systems. However, they face challenges like material breakdown, short lifespans, and buildup of unwanted structures inside the battery. Matt Fayette, a materials scientist at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, is working on a new approach to make these batteries last longer.

Backed by $75,000 from the Department of Energy’s Office of Electricity, Fayette’s research focuses on lead-acid and nickel-iron batteries, which are widely used in energy storage. His research explores whether slow, continuous circulation of the electrolyte can improve a battery’s lifespan and performance. The concept differs from traditional flow batteries, which rely on high-speed pumps to rapidly move the electrolyte to enable higher output. Instead, Fayette’s method uses an external, low-speed pump to gently circulate the electrolyte within the battery, allowing for a more efficient chemical reaction without the stress caused by overcharging.

“One of the biggest problems with lead-acid batteries is that they need to be overcharged to keep the electrolyte mixed,” Fayette explained. “That can cause damage over time. But if we add a small pump to circulate the electrolyte, we might be able to prevent that damage and extend the battery’s lifespan.”

This technique represents a novel application of electrolyte circulation. Older agitation systems often relied on intermittent charging or mechanical stirring, which can cause electrode gassing and material degradation. Fayette’s approach integrates a gentle, pump-driven flow into the battery architecture itself, allowing for uniform mixing without added strain. The pump doesn’t need to move the electrolyte quickly—just enough to improve reaction kinetics and overall battery efficiency.

Fayette’s team is currently comparing two lead-acid batteries under the same conditions: one in its traditional form and one with the low-speed electrolyte circulation. Similar experiments are planned for nickel-iron batteries, another common energy storage option. At the same time, the team is developing a prototype battery to explore its effectiveness in other battery chemistries.

This research is designed mainly for grid energy storage, where long-lasting, cost-effective batteries are essential. Power grids depend on large-scale batteries to store and supply electricity during peak demand or when intermittent energy sources are not actively generating power. By improving the lifespan of lead-acid and nickel-iron batteries, Fayette’s work could help reduce maintenance costs and make grid storage more efficient. A more durable battery system would provide greater stability for power systems and increase the viability of energy storage as a long-term solution for managing electricity supply and demand.

“It’s great that the Office of Electricity saw potential in this idea and provided the support to explore it further,” Fayette said. “We’re optimistic that the results will validate the approach and demonstrate real benefits for battery longevity.”