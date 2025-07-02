KPInterface Recognized on the 2025 Channel Futures MSP 501 List for the Fourth Consecutive Year

KPInterface Ranked on Channel Futures 2025 MSP 501 —Tech Industry’s List of Leading Worldwide Managed Service Providers

KPInterface continues upward momentum as one of the world's top-performing managed service providers

Being ranked on the Channel Futures MSP 501 for the fourth consecutive year is a testament to our team’s dedication and the trust our clients place in us” — Brian Pickell, Co-Founder and CEO

LIMERICK, PA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KPInterface (KPI), a premier provider of IT and cybersecurity solutions, has once again earned a coveted spot on the Channel Futures MSP 501, the tech industry’s most prestigious ranking of managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. This marks KPI’s fourth consecutive year on the list - an achievement that reflects the company’s consistent growth, innovation, and client-first commitment.Now in its 18th year, the MSP 501 is considered the definitive benchmark for performance and impact in the global managed services industry. The list ranks companies using a rigorous methodology that includes annual revenue, EBITDA profitability, recurring revenue, and innovation in high-demand areas like AI, cybersecurity, and cloud services.“This recognition is a testament to the dedication and excellence of our team,” said Brian Pickell, CEO of KPInterface. “To be named to the MSP 501 for four years in a row - and to continue improving our position - speaks volumes about our strategic vision and the trust our clients place in us every day.”KPInterface continues to climb the rankings year over year, highlighting its operational strength and long-term focus on delivering scalable, secure, and forward-thinking IT services to small and mid-sized businesses.Applicants for the MSP 501 must pass a comprehensive evaluation by the Channel Futures research team and editors. The ranking is based on a proprietary formula that weighs financial performance, recurring revenue health, and the ability to deliver future-ready solutions to clients.“The MSP 501 is more than a ranking - it is a reflection of the innovation, operational excellence, and customer-first mindset that drives the world’s top managed service providers forward,” said Robert DeMarzo, Senior Director of Informa Channels events and digital content. “Earning a place on this list tells customers, partners, and the broader technology community that these MSPs are leading the way.”Winners will be honored at the MSP Summit, taking place September 15 to 17, 2025, in Orlando, Florida. This year’s list is one of the most competitive in its history, with average MSP revenue at $29.4 million and recurring revenue averaging $16 million.About KPInterfaceKPInterface (KPI) is a premier provider of IT and cybersecurity services, dedicated to delivering customized technology solutions for small to mid-sized businesses. Our commitment to service excellence ensures clients can focus on their core activities while we manage their IT and security needs.About Channel PartnersChannel Partners is a media and events destination for the information technology and communications industry. We provide information, perspective, and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagent and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.Channel Partners properties include awards programs such as the Channel Partners MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; the Channel Circle of Excellence, which honors innovative leaders from top channel vendors and distributors; Channel Partners events, which delivers unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit.Channel Partners is part of Informa Connect, a leading provider of live events, digital content and training for the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Connect helps business professionals make better technology decisions and marketers reach the most powerful tech buyers and influencers in the world. Informa Connects portfolio includes more than 450 annual events attended by 12,000 business professionals,Media ContactsDave RaffoSr. Conference Editor & Community Manager | Informa ConnectChannel Partners Conference Newsletter Editordavid.raffo@informa.comSydney KurtzAssociate Marketing Manager, VIP Audience | ChannelSydney.Kurtz@informa.com

