Bits In Glass Acquires Omnico to Expand Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Delivery

BIG expands its ability to accelerate CRM and workflow automation with a seasoned team of experts.

We look forward to welcoming Barney and the Omnico team to Bits In Glass. Their deep expertise in innovative platforms...plus a strong track record in CRM, make this a natural fit.” — David Hauser, CEO at Bits In Glass

EDMONTON, AB, CANADA, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bits In Glass (BIG) , a global boutique consulting firm specializing in intelligent automation and CRM solutions , today announced the acquisition of US-based digital solutions provider Omnico.This decision strengthens BIG’s commitment to Customer Relationship Management, including Creatio, a leading AI-native no-code platform for automating workflows and CRM. As a Creatio Premier Partner — a distinction held by only a select few firms globally — BIG continues to invest in strategic talent and industry-specific expertise to help clients modernize their operations, respond faster to customers, and launch new capabilities with greater agility.Omnico brings a seasoned team of CRM experts with a proven track record of delivering tailored, no-code solutions across various industries, including complex manufacturing environments, healthcare, and financial services. As part of the transition, Omnico Founder and CEO Barney Holmes will join the Bits In Glass leadership team as Senior Vice President of Customer Relationship Management, where he will lead the continued growth of this practice.“Bits In Glass stood out to us not only for the strength and scale of their technology ecosystem, but for the alignment in values,” said Barney Holmes, Founder and CEO at Omnico. “We share a commitment to quality, trusted relationships, and solving complex problems with precision and care. Joining BIG strengthens our ability to deliver even greater value to our clients and positions us for meaningful growth, backed by a global team that shares our passion for innovation and excellence. We’re excited to be part of the journey.”“We look forward to welcoming Barney and the Omnico team to Bits In Glass,” said David Hauser, Chief Executive Officer at Bits In Glass. “Their deep expertise in innovative platforms, software engineering culture, plus a strong track record in CRM, make this a natural fit. One that strengthens our capabilities and advances our mission to help businesses create value through intelligent automation.”____________About Bits In GlassBits In Glass empowers the world’s most forward-thinking companies to navigate a rapidly changing automation landscape. As a trusted global boutique consulting firm, BIG combines a client-focused approach with the ability to scale and deliver tailored, data-driven intelligent automation solutions. Recognized as a Great Place to Work, BIG helps organizations build digital agility and achieve lasting success.For more information, please visit www.bitsinglass.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.