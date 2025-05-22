Bits In Glass Recognized as Winner of Boomi’s 2025 AI Agent Hackathon

The award was presented to the Bits In Glass team at the Boomi World Partner Summit on May 13, 2025.

Bits In Glass wins Boomi’s AI Agent Hackathon for its innovative Invoice Assistant, an AI agent that automates invoice handling.

The hackathon was a great chance to demonstrate what’s possible with AI agents. We appreciate Boomi’s support and look forward to driving further innovation together.” — Aaron Wentzell, Vice President, Solution Delivery

EDMONTON, AB, CANADA, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bits In Glass (BIG) , a trusted global boutique automation consulting firm, today announced it has been named a winner in Boomi’s AI Agent Hackathon, held from January til April 2025. The hackathon, hosted by Boomi, challenged participants to build generative AI-powered agents using the Boomi Enterprise Platform and its new Boomi AI Agent Framework.Bits In Glass stood out for its Invoice Assistant, an AI agent that automates invoice processing end-to-end—from extracting data in real time to validating it against ERP records and escalating only when needed. It eliminates manual effort, accelerates approvals, and maintains a high standard of data accuracy and control.“We tested several platforms to help clients unify AI initiatives with enterprise data, governance, and scale. Boomi Agentstudio rose to the top. In just weeks, we delivered production-ready agents that solved real business challenges, proving Agentstudio is both practical and powerful. We're now rolling out these solutions to clients ready for fast, measurable impact,” said Aaron Wentzell, Vice President, Solution Delivery at Bits In Glass. “The hackathon was a great chance to demonstrate what’s possible with AI agents. We appreciate Boomi’s support and look forward to driving further innovation together.”Boomi’s AI Agent Hackathon drew teams from across the Boomi ecosystem and developer community. Judging criteria included innovation, use of the Boomi AI Agent Framework, business value, and implementation. Winners were selected by a panel of Boomi leaders and industry experts.“We were blown away by the creativity and capability showcased by the participants in our first AI Agent Hackathon,” said Ed Macosky, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Boomi. “The winning projects demonstrated the power of generative AI to enhance real-world business outcomes – all built on Boomi’s fast, flexible integration platform.”About Bits In GlassBits In Glass empowers the world’s most forward-thinking companies to navigate a rapidly changing automation landscape. As a trusted global boutique consulting firm, BIG combines a client-focused approach with the ability to scale and deliver tailored, data-driven intelligent automation solutions. Recognized as a Great Place to Work, BIG helps organizations build digital agility and achieve lasting success.For more information, please visit www.bitsinglass.com

