Creach Family Holdings Acquires Freudenthal Home-Based Healthcare to Expand In-Home Care Services

OVERLAND PARK, MO, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creach Family Holdings, LLC (CFH), a privately held investment firm focused on healthcare technology and tech-enabled services, today announced the acquisition of Freudenthal Home-Based Healthcare, a leading provider of in-home health services based in St. Joseph, Missouri.

This strategic acquisition enhances CFH’s commitment to expanding access to high-quality, personalized healthcare services across the United States. Freudenthal's comprehensive continuum of care, including in-home assistance, skilled nursing, and hospice services, aligns with CFH’s mission to support innovative healthcare solutions.

“Freudenthal has built a remarkable reputation for delivering compassionate, patient-centered care,” said Gene Creach, Senior Manager at Creach Family Holdings. “We are excited to welcome their dedicated team into the CFH family and look forward to supporting their continued success.”

Freudenthal Home-Based Healthcare will continue to operate under its existing name and will become part of CFH’s growing Home Health and Hospice group which includes Faith Home Health and Hospice, with headquarters in Overland Park, KS.

“Joining CFH marks an exciting new chapter for our organization,” said Joe Freudenthal, CEO of Freudenthal Home-Based Healthcare. “Their values and vision align perfectly with ours, and we anticipate great opportunities ahead for our patients and staff.”

About Creach Family Holdings, LLC
Creach Family Holdings, LLC is a privately held investment firm focused on acquiring and growing innovative healthcare companies. The firm is dedicated to transforming the healthcare industry by investing in companies that create long-term value and drive positive change.

About Freudenthal Home-Based Healthcare
Freudenthal Home-Based Healthcare is a leading provider of home health services known for its patient-centered approach and clinical excellence. With a strong footprint in Missouri, the company offers a comprehensive continuum of care, ranging from in-home assistance to skilled nursing and hospice services, ensuring seniors receive the support they need at every stage, all within the comfort of their homes.

