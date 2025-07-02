WVDEP Awards $95,800 in FY2024 Grants to Support Watershed Restoration and Education

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has awarded $95,800 in subgrants to support community-led projects focused on watershed restoration, education, and public outreach.





Funded through the federal Clean Water Act §319 program, these Fiscal Year 2024 grants help reduce nonpoint source pollution, which includes runoff from stormwater, agriculture, and abandoned mine lands, that impairs rivers and streams. The funding will support seven organizations in advancing efforts to protect water resources and promote environmental awareness across the state.





The approved awardees and projects are:





Experience Learning, Inc. – Appalachian Watershed and Stream Monitors: $15,000

Expand student-led water quality monitoring programs and environmental science education in West Virginia schools.





Friends of the Cheat, Inc. – Protecting Cheat River Investments: $15,000

Support ongoing maintenance and monitoring of key restoration sites within the Cheat River watershed.





Friends of Deckers Creek, Inc. – Ladder and Hatch Retrofit: $15,000

Fabricate and install a ladder and hatch on the Valley Highwall active doser, improving access, treatment delivery, and the overall performance of acid mine drainage remediation systems.





Guardians of the West Fork Watershed – Lambert Run Maintenance: $15,000

Maintain passive treatment systems that reduce acid mine drainage and improve stream health in the West Fork watershed.





Save the Tygart Watershed Association, Inc. – Streamside Outreach Site: $3,800

Support the development of a watershed-based outdoor learning site that will include streambank stabilization and riparian zone improvements.





West Virginia Rivers Coalition – WV Watershed Network: $15,000

Support the WV Watershed Network’s statewide coordination efforts, including the biannual Watershed Symposium, quarterly newsletters, and training opportunities that build the capacity of local watershed groups.





West Virginia University Research Corporation – Beneficial Application of AMD Sludge: $17,000

Demonstrate methods for extracting iron and aluminum from acid mine drainage sludge to create commercially viable products with minimal post-treatment processing.





These projects contribute to WVDEP’s mission of improving water quality and fostering environmental stewardship across West Virginia. Each organization is required to provide a local match to help extend the impact of these funds.









