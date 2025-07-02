Water and Sanitation on drop in Mpumalanga water levels

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) urges residents across Mpumalanga to continue using water wisely and sparingly, as dam levels in the province show a gradual decline. Although current levels remain higher than the same period last year, responsible water use is vital for long-term water security in the province and across South Africa.

According to the latest DWS State of Reservoirs report issued this week, the average dam levels in Mpumalanga have dropped slightly from last week’s 99.3% to 99.2%. Similar downward trends were observed in the province’s Water Management Areas. The Limpopo-Olifants WMA dropped from 94.5% to 94.4%, while the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA decreased from 98.7% to 98.5%.

At district level, Nkangala remains unchanged at 100.4%. Ehlanzeni dropped marginally from 97.0% to 96.8%, and Gert Sibande declined from 100.0% to 99.8%.

Among the listed dams, Klipkopjes Dam in the Lowveld region of Ehlanzeni District recorded the only improvement, rising from 99.6% to 100.0%. Other Lowveld dams mostly recorded decreases or remained stable. Buffelskoof dropped from 100.3% to 100.2%, Driekoppies Dam from 93.8% to 93.5%, Longmere Dam from 93.7% to 90.7%, Kwena Dam from 100.3% to 100.2%, Da Gama Dam from 99.3% to 98.4%, and Ohrigstad Dam from 77.2% to 76.6%. Blyderivierpoort Dam (100.1%), Witklip Dam (100.2%), Primkop Dam (100.6%), and Inyaka Dam (99.0%) remained steady.

In the Gert Sibande District, most dams recorded minor declines. Grootdraai Dam dropped from 100.4% to 100.2%, Vygeboom Dam from 100.3% to 100.0%, Jericho Dam from 100.3% to 99.7%, and Westoe Dam from 93.3% to 91.7%. Nooitgedacht Dam (100.2%), Morgenstond Dam (100.1%), and Heyshope Dam (100.4%) remained unchanged.

Nkangala District also experienced slight decreases. Witbank Dam dropped from 100.9% to 100.7%, and Middelburg Dam fell from 98.0% to 97.9%. Loskop and Rhenosterkop (also known as Mkhombo) dams remained constant at 100.7% and 100.2%, respectively.

The Department calls on communities, industries, and all water users to adopt a water-wise culture and take practical steps to reduce water usage and prevent losses. While the province’s water resources are currently stable, continued conservation is critical to safeguarding supply for the present and future, especially in a water-scarce country like South Africa.

